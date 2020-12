Carried Underwood has released the official trailer for her Christmas special ‘My Gift’! It looks like a magical winter wonderland & features a special performance with John Legend! The special will air on HBO Max Dec 3rd!

Carrie also revealed that we will get a special look at behind the scenes of her and her 5 year old son recording ‘Little Drummer Boy’. If you haven’t heard it yet you HAVE to listen below it is the cutest thing ever!!