Know someone here South of the Fraser looking for a job?

Tell them to mark their calendar, because The Whalley Work BC Monthly Hiring Fair is back on March 13th, 2020 at 10362 King George Blvd. in Surrey.

And its on every 2nd Friday of the Month!

Featuring employers such as Telus, Popeyes, Universal Group, Canada Drives, Manpower, and more!

So spruce up that resume, and be ready to attend & job-hunt during the lunch-hour at 11am.