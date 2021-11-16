What’s The Hap, With Jac! – Lil Nas X Is Going On Maury, Harry Potter Is Coming Out With A 20 Year Anniversary Special & MORE!

Lil Nas X Is Going To Be On Maury With His Ex?

Although the teaser appears to be another masterful piece of trolling to promote Lil Nas X’s debut album Montero, it’s stacked with all the Maury-isms that daytime viewers have grown to love. From a scorned wife to an on-air paternity test and an ill-timed marriage proposal, there’s plenty of drama to devour in the 40-second clip.

New Taylor Swift Music Video Starring Miles Teller & Directed By Blake Lively

Taylor Swift has released another music video from her recent re released album ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ check out this great music video starring Miles Teller, Taylor Swift & directed by Blake Lively

New Trailer For ‘DON’T LOOK UP’ Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep & MORE

This movie looks SO GOOD! And basically has every A-list Hollywood celeb in it, check it out below!

Harry Potter HBO Max Special Is Coming For 20th Anniversary!

The magical trio — Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint — are coming together for the “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts” retrospective special on HBO Max.

Other stars set to join the three actors include director Chris Columbus, Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch and Ian Hart.

Check out the special on New Years Day!