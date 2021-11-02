What’s The Hap, With Jac – Mariah Carey Music BANNED From A Bar In Texas, Carol “Baskin Is Suing Netflix

The bar did not immediately respond to The Washington Post’s request for comment, but the general manager told CNN that she did not “hate Mariah Carey and I don’t hate Christmas” but that the song is played too frequently, jarring the staff. She added that the sign was intended to be lighthearted and had been put up in the bar for the last few years.

Dan Levy Will Be Hosting ‘The Big Brunch’ Show & It Sounds LOVELY

HBO Max has ordered the new cooking show, which Levy just so happens to have created. Levy has partnered with Boardwalk Pictures to bring a new “great American culinary success story” surrounding the world of brunch.

“Everybody has a friend, a family member, or a co-worker that is extraordinary at what they do. They just need a leg up so that their talents can be appreciated on a larger scale,” said Dan Levy.

“I created this show for them, the local culinary heroes of America who deserve a spotlight. That, and who doesn’t want to watch maple syrup being poured slowly over a golden stack of perfectly cooked, creme brûlée inspired French toast?”

The show is currently in the works, and producers are on the search for upcoming culinary talent. Unfortunately for Canadians, participants must be at least 21 years old and a legal US resident.

The Big Brunch is anticipated to air in 2022

Carol Baskin Is Suing Netflix For Tiger King 2

Joe Exotic’s nemesis Carole Baskin may throw the second series of the hit Tiger King Netflix documentary into disarray after taking legal action in Tampa, Florida. The founder of Big Cat Rescue and her husband, Howard Baskin, have accused Royal Goode Productions and Netflix of breach of contract by using footage of the couple in the trailer of Tiger King 2.

The second series of the stranger-than-fiction documentary is scheduled for release on 17 November. According to Variety, the lawsuit was filed on Monday, with the couple arguing they only signed appearance release forms for the first series, which Carole Baskin later described as “a reality show dumpster fire”.

The lawsuit states: “By utilizing the film footage of the Baskins and Big Cat Rescue secured by Royal Goode Productions under the Appearance Releases in ‘sizzle reels’ and promotional trailers for the sequel entitled ‘Tiger King 2,’ the Defendants are in breach of the terms of the Appearance Releases.” he Baskins want Royal Goode Productions and Netflix to ditch all footage of them from Tiger King 2.

The lawsuit also claims that the first series was misleading in its depiction of Big Cat Rescue’s operations and unfairly accused the Baskins of animal abuse. Carole Baskin is also claiming the first series perniciously implicated her in the disappearance of her first husband in 1997.

You can check out the trailer below:

Cardi B Is Hosting The 2021 AMA’s

The American Music Awards are in full swing this year to celebrate the latest and most popular in the industry. You can watch the AMAs from the comfort of your home on ABC Nov. 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Olivia Rodrigo is making her first time being nominated for an AMA one to remember as she walks into the awards show with seven nods, the most of the night. She’s up for an award in such categories as artist of the year, new artist of the year, favorite pop album and favorite pop artist. The Weeknd is right behind the “drivers license” singer in nominations with six.