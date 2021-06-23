What’s Trending – Britney Spears is Speaking out! Is Vin Diesel trying to re-spark his fued with the Rock? Lorde is trying to save the Planet!

Britney Spears is going to speak about her Father’s conservatorship
Britney Spears has rarely ever discussed her conservatorship in public, but apparently, she’s been wanting out of it for years. Some newly revealed court documents show that Britney has described the arrangement as “oppressive” and says her dad Jamie Spears has too much control. They also show that she is currently getting a weekly allowance of $2,000, even though she’s worth $60 MILLION. They also state that her father has been telling her who she can be friends with, and regulating all her personal decisions, down to the color of her kitchen cabinets. Britney will actually speak at a hearing today, thought it’s not clear what she’ll say. Jamie’s attorney says that if Britney wanted out, she could have petitioned the court anytime over the past 13 years to end the conservatorship, while Britney’s attorneys have suggested over the years that she’s afraid to go against him.
Is Vin Diesl Trying to re-spark his feud with the Rock???
Vin Diesel is currently promoting his upcoming film ‘Fast and Furious 9’, and in a recent interview he called out the Rock for some beef that the two had years ago. The Rock does not appear in the new film (As far as we know), and our understanding is that the beef was squashed years ago, but Vin made a point recently to say that while on set with the Rock he often gave him ‘tough love’. Vin is a producer on the Fast and Furious movies and says that he would do whatever is necessary to get the best performances out of his actors, and that the Rock might not have responded well to his direction. The Rock has yet to respond.
Lorde is trying to save the planet!
Lorde has new music coming out this summer, and people are excited about it! The first single is called Solar Power, and the full album is set to drop on August 20, but don’t plan on buying it in any traditional ways! Lorde says that album will NOT be available on CD in an effort to reduce the amount of plastic being consumed in our world. Instead, if you want a physical copy of the album, you’ll be able to purchase a biodegradable package that will include liner notes and a coupon for a digital download of the album. Cool.
Jennifer Anniston wants to meet someone the ‘traditonal way’
Jennifer Anniston said in a recent interview that she wants to meet someone, but that she won’t be trying any sort of online dating. She’d prefer to do it the traditional way and have someone approach her, start a conversation, and ask her out. She’s been married twice, to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux, but says she still believes in there is a ‘fantastic partner’ out there for her, but that she’s not sure she’ll ever marry again, stating that she’d rather just ‘live an enjoyable life and have fun’, and that ‘it doesn’t have to be etched in stone.’