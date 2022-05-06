What’s Trending- Fans think Nicole Kidman has changed her face, Hilarious video of celebrities reading texts from their moms & MORE

Fans accuse Nicole Kidman of changing face: ‘You don’t look like you’

Nicole Kidman’s followers are questioning her latest social media post, a smiley snap posted to Instagram on Wednesday that shows the actress posed with director Lulu Wang on the set of the new Amazon series “Expats.” But, according to commenters, something about Kidman’s face seemed different as her porcelain skin appeared puffy, tight and wrinkle-free. Fans speculated that the 54-year-old Oscar-winning actress might have had work done.

“What did you do with your face?!?!?!!!? You are starting to get like a monster, it’s sad cuz you were beautiful,” wrote one devout fan on the post.

“You don’t look like you, Nicole,” commented another.

“Something is wrong with your face,” someone else chimed in. Dual board-certified facial plastic surgeon Dr. Dara Liotta, who has not treated the actress, told The Post she believes Kidman has gone under the knife recently — or used “some serious Facetune.”

Pregnant Britney Spears poses nude with her dog Sawyer

Pregnant Britney Spears is back from her alleged social media hiatus and posing nude again, this time with her pup Sawyer.

At the end of the carousel she posted a quote which read, “If you love someone, set them free. If you hate someone, set them free. Basically set everyone free and get a dog. People are stupid.” Since her conservatorship ended in November 2021 after nearly 14 years, the “Toxic” singer has been posting nude photo from her vacations and from her bathroom. She captioned one of the shots, “Free woman energy has never felt better 🎀.”

We are all for embracing your body but this is a bit weird right??

Taylor Swift Shares New “This Love (Taylor’s Version)”: Listen

Taylor Swift has released her second re-recorded 1989 song. “This Love (Taylor’s Version)” was previewed in the teaser trailer for the new Prime Video series The Summer I Turned Pretty. Hear the full song and see the trailer below! SOO GOOD

Kimmel’s Celebrities Read Texts from Their Moms #4

In honor of Mother’s Day Jimmy Kimmel asked some celebrities to share some of the most delightful texts they’ve received from the women who brought them into this world. Here’s Andy Cohen, Ike Barinholtz, Sandra Oh, Kristen Bell, Eric Andre, Rachel Brosnahan, Will Arnett, Luke Bryan, Shaun White, Jimmy O Yang & Josh Gad reading their #MomTexts.