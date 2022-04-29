What’s Trending- James Corden is leaving “The Late Late Show”, Ellen films her last show & MORE

James Corden Is Leaving “The Late Late Show”

James Cordenis leaving “The Late Late Show” after one more year. Last night he said, quote, “I never want this show to overstay its welcome in any way . . . And I really think in a year from now that will be a good time to move on and see what else might be out there.”

On the show last night he said, quote, “When I started this journey, it was always going to be just that. It was going to be a journey, an adventure. I never saw it as my final destination, you know?

“And I never want this show to overstay its welcome in any way. I always want to love making it. And I really think in a year from now that will be a good time to move on and see what else might be out there.” He added, quote, “We still have a year to go and we are all determined to make this the best year we have ever had making this show. We are going to go out with a bang. There is going to be Carpools, and Crosswalks, and sketches and other surprises.”

He also called it the hardest decision he’s ever had to make.

Astroworld documentary maker says Travis Scott should be in jail

Rapper Travis Scott belongs behind bars says the filmmaker of a new documentary about the Astroworld tragedy, “Concert Crush.”

“Travis Scott to me is a punk,” self-described “victim-driven” documentary filmmaker Charlie Minn tells Page Six. “In my opinion, he is a criminal. Ten people died. How do we get around that?”

Four hundred lawsuits against Scott, Live Nation and others involved in Astroworld have been combined into one civil case representing nearly 2,800 victims. They have been accused of negligence. Prior to the suits being combined, both Scott and Live Nation had denied allegations.

Scott’s November concert led to 10 deaths — with victims ranging in age from 9 to 27 — and numerous injuries when the crowd surged. “The reason he deserves criticism and jail time, he knew there was a problem,” Minn claims. “He acknowledged an ambulance in the crowd. He noticed people passed out and stopped the show on three occasions. I’m not saying he knew people were dead, but he knew there was a problem. An ambulance is not an ice cream truck.”

Ellen DeGeneres signs off on talk show with final taping

Ellen DeGeneres has filmed the final episode of her talk show and thanked fans for their support over the years.

The 64-year-old presenter – who announced in May 2021 she was ending her eponymous daytime program this year – reflected on how much the world has changed since she shot her first episode back in 2003 as she revealed she had taped the show for the final time. She wrote on Instagram: “Today we taped the final episode of The Ellen Show which airs on May 26.

“When we started this show in 2003, the iPhone didn’t exist. Social Media didn’t exist. Gay marriage wasn’t legal. “We watched the world change, sometimes for the better, sometimes not. But whatever was happening, my goal was always for the show to be a place where we could all come together and laugh for an hour. “Being invited into your lives has been the greatest privilege of my life and has brought me incredible joy. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you.”