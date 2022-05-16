What’s Trending- Jason Momoa apologizes after taking pics inside the Sistine Chapel, Camila Cabello is joining ‘The Voice’ & MORE

Britney Spears Announces Miscarriage on IG

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari announced in a joint statement that she suffered a miscarriage. But they vowed to continue to try to expand their family. They released a joint statement saying, quote, “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy. This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along.” The statement ended on a positive note. Quote, “Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support.”

Fans Got Mad at Jason Momoa for Taking Pics Inside the Sistine Chapel

Jason Mamoa took some pictures and video inside the Sistine Chapel in Rome, which isn’t supposed to be allowed. When fans called him out on it, he apologized and said he didn’t mean to disrespect anyone’s culture. As people immediately started pointing out, pictures and video inside the chapel are FORBIDDEN.

So he posted a video saying he did NOT mean to offend anyone. He added that he made a donation in order to set up a visit for himself and some friends and crew members. He added, quote, “I was very respectful, and I asked for permission . . . what I thought would be OK. I would never want to do anything to disrespect someone’s culture, so if I did, I apologize. It wasn’t my intention.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker marry in Santa Barbara ceremony

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are married.

The “Kardashians” star and the Blink-182 rocker tied the knot — for real this time — in Santa Barbara, Calif., Sunday, TMZ reported. The pair were spotted in traditional wedding garb at the downtown courthouse on Anacapa Street, where Kardashian’s grandmother Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell and Barker’s father, Randy Barker, could be seen standing by their sides.

Kardashian, 43, and Travis, 46, drove off in a classic black lowrider convertible, which had a sign strapped to the grill that read “Just Married.”

Camila Cabello Joins NBC’s The Voice

Camila Cabello is joining the NBC reality competition series as coach when it returns in the fall, NBCUniversal confirms.

The “Bam Bam” singer announced the exciting news on her TikTok account on May 15, sharing a video featuring clips her fellow coaches with the caption, “See you this fall.”

Cabello will join returning starsBlake Shelton, John Legend and Gwen Stefani for The Voice‘s 22nd season. Although this is will be the 25-year-old’s first turn as coach, she appeared on the show last season as part-time advisor, helping Legend’s team.