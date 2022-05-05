What’s Trending- Kim Cattrall reveals the real reason she passed on a 3rd ‘SATC’ movie, Drake gets revenge on troll by sliding into wife’s DMs & MORE

Fans from viral video at Blue Jays game get to meet Aaron Judge

You’ve probably seen the viral video of the adorable exchange between a Blue Jays fan and a Yankee fan that brought a youngster to tears.

During Tuesday’s game between the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees at Rogers Centre, Aaron Judge launched a 427-foot home run into the second deck of the left-field seats, unaware that his blast was going to spark a viral exchange in the crowd. Mike Lanzillotta, a Blue Jays fan, managed to secure the home run ball and threw his hands up in celebration. Then, without thinking twice, he turned and offered it to a young Yankees fan behind him. Derek Rodriguez, the nine-year-old donning a Judge jersey taking in the game with his father, immediately threw his arms around Lanzilotta and gave him a big hug as tears of joy streamed down his face.

One day later, they met again, and this time, the little one even got to meet his favourite player, Aaron Judge. Both clubs heard about the generous act by Mike Lanzillotta, as he handed off a home run ball to nine-year-old Derek Rodriguez and gave them the red carpet treatment for the series finale between the Blue Jays and Yankees. Both Lanzillotta and Rodriguez chatted with the Yankees slugger in the dugout prior to the game. Check out the sweet exchange below…

Last night, 9-year-old Derek Rodriguez was gifted @TheJudge44’s home run ball by Jays fan Mike Lanzillotta. Tonight, Derek got to meet his favorite player 💙 pic.twitter.com/18b24wKYkv — New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 4, 2022

Kim Cattrall reveals ‘unwanted d – – k pic’ storyline is why she quit ‘Sex and the City’

Kim Cattrall is opening up about the power of saying “no” — and why a “d–k pic” storyline was the final straw when it came to passing on the third “Sex and the City” movie.

The “And Just Like That” series, Cattrall said, is “basically the third movie” of “SATC” that was never made. She felt like Samantha’s character wasn’t progressing, since reportedly in the third film she would have received unwanted “d–k pics” from Brady, Miranda’s 14-year-old son.

“I was never asked to be part of the reboot,” Cattrall said in an exclusive interview with Variety. “I made my feelings clear after the possible third movie, so I found out about it like everyone else did — on social media.” But even if she had been asked back — or would be in the future — the outcome would have been the same: “Everything in me went, ‘I’m done,’ ” she recalled of ending the second movie. “That’s a no. It’s powerful to say no. It’s a great wisdom to know when enough is enough,” Cattrall said. “I also didn’t want to compromise what the show was to me. The way forward seemed clear.”

Drake gets revenge on internet troll by sliding into his wife’s DMs

Drake recently got revenge on an internet troll in a very personal way — by sliding into his wife’s DMs. Drake commented on an Instagram post in defence of Tee Morant, who was being criticized for reaching “levels of annoyance” when it comes to showing support for his son, NBA star Ja Morant.

Ceddy Bowden, who goes by the Instagram handle @ceddybo_ybagnm, then attempted to roast the Toronto rapper by replying “ya son prolly play with ghost writers.” He’s referencing the rumour that Drake doesn’t write his own songs. The Toronto rapper, who’s notorious for being petty, responded with an answer that would make any significant other sweat.

“I just followed your girl cause she’s prob miserable and needs some excitement in her life.”

Drake made good on his promise. Bowden posted screenshots of Drake following his wife, Toni Bowden. He even slid into her DMS!!

Ray J Says Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner Were in on the Release of Kim’s Sex Tape from the Beginning

Ray J says Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner were in on the release of Kim’s sex tape from the beginning. He says he suggested it, Kim embraced the idea, and she got Kris to make the deal.

He tells the not-always-reliable British tabloids, quote “I’ve sat in the shadows for over 14 years allowing the Kardashians to use my name, to abuse my name, make billions of dollars over a decade-and-a-half talking about a topic I’ve never really spoken about. “I’ve never leaked anything. I have never leaked a sex tape in my life. It has never been a leak. It’s always been a deal and a partnership between Kris Jenner and Kim and me and we’ve always been partners since the beginning of this thing.”

Ray admits it was his idea . . . and he came up with it after seeing what Paris Hilton’s sex tape did for her profile. Kim embraced the idea and brought Kris in to make the deal with Vivid Video. He says he couldn’t have leaked the tape because he never even had possession of it . . . Kim kept all their tapes. And he’s fed up with being blamed for leaking it, because it has severely hampered his ability to make a living.