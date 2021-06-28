What’s Trending: Leave Justin Bieber Alone! and WHEN is the Silk Sonic Album coming out???

SILK SONIC (Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak) performed at the BET awards over the weekend, and let’s be honest…. They killed it. Both amazing performers, and it’s a great song, but they also addressed the fact that many people are upset that we haven’t heard a new song, or gotten a release date from the album yet, saying that until ‘Leave the door open’ drops out of the top 10, they’re going to keep playing it!

Justin Bieber has asked fans not to stand outside is NYC apartment and wait for him. He was polite about it, but understandably, a little bit upset. Apparently it has been an ongoing problem.

Cardi B also performed at the BET awards last night! She also took to twitter to announce that she and partern Offset are expecting their second child together…. The Announcement is somewhat Not Safe for Work, so be warned, but you can see the tweet here!