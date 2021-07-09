What’s Trending: Madonna Back Britney, Black Widow is here, and another new song from Billie!

Madonna has officially joined Team Britney! She posted to social media last night weighing in on the Brit’s conservatorship battle saying that ‘slavery was abolished long ago’ and ‘give this woman back her life! Britney, we coming to get you out of jail.’
For the first time in over two years we have a new Marvel movie! After many delays due to Covid-19, Black Widow officially hits theatres today! The film stars Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, and is getting pretty great reviews! It opens today in theatres or is available on Disney Plus for about $30.
New music form Billie Eilish! The singer is dropping a new album at the end of the month, and released another music video this morning! We love it!
Check out Ed Sheeran on Hot Ones!