What’s Trending March 29th, 2021

When the subject of SEXIEST BALD MEN comes up, one name that rarely gets mentioned is PRINCE WILLIAM. But according to a new study, he IS the sexiest bald man in the world! He’s been described as sexy 17.6 million times online in blogs, reports, and pages found by Google searches. He’s followed by Mike Tyson (???) with 8.8 million, Jason Statham with 7.4 million, Pitbull with 5.4 million, and Michael Jordan with 5.3 million. The Top 10 is rounded out by Floyd Mayweather, John Travolta, Bruce Willis, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and Vin Diesel.

SHARON OSBOURNE has quit “The Talk”, according to CBS, who note that it was her decision to leave and that she was not fired. CBS also denied that network executives and / or the show’s producers set her up by orchestrating the show to lead to her leaving. Sharon claims they orchestrated things so that she’d be caught off guard by the discussion of Piers Morgan’s alleged racism toward Meghan Markle CBS has also said “We acknowledge the network and studio teams, as well as the showrunners, are accountable for what happened during that broadcast as it was clear the co-hosts were not properly prepared by the staff for a complex and sensitive discussion involving race.”

LIL NAS X has released a song called “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” along with a racy video, which builds up to him SEDUCING SATAN with a lap dance before snapping his neck and taking his horns. Then, he announced he was teaming with the company MSCHF to create a line of Nike Air Max 97s, which have been called “Satan Shoes” . . . because they have Satanic imagery AND they supposedly contain a DROP OF HUMAN BLOOD mixed in with the ink used to color them. This stirred up some controversy, leading Nike to say that they have no idea what this is all about. They said, quote, “We don’t have a relationship with Lil Nas X or MSCHF. Nike did not design or release these shoes, and we do not endorse them.”

MSCHF x Lil Nas X "Satan Shoes" 🏹 👟Nike Air Max '97

🩸Contains 60cc ink and 1 drop of human blood

🗡️666 Pairs, individually numbered

💰$1,018

🗓️March 29th, 2021 pic.twitter.com/XUMA9TKGSX — SAINT (@saint) March 26, 2021



