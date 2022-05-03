What’s Trending-MET GALA 2022:The Best looks and why Kim Kardashian had to loose 16lbs!!

The Best Met Gala 2022 Red Carpet Looks

The stars were out for the 2022 Costume Institute Gala (also know as the Met Ball), giving their take on the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” theme with the dress code of “Gilded Glamour.” See what all of your favorite celebrities wore to fashion’s biggest night HERE

Here are a few of our favorites..

Kim Kardashian Lost 16 Pounds to Wear Marilyn Monroe’s Dress at the Met Gala

Kim Kardashian wore Marilyn Monroe’s 1962 “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” dress last night at the Met Gala. She borrowed it from the Ripley’s Believe It or Not! museum in Orlando and had to lose 16 pounds to get it to fit. Since the 60-year-old dress is a piece of history and was custom-made for Marilyn, Kim couldn’t have it tailored.

She told the “Vogue” correspondent, quote, “I tried it on and it didn’t fit me. I said, ‘Give me three weeks.’ I had to lose 16 pounds down today. I haven’t had carbs or sugar in about three weeks. We’re having [a] pizza and donut party back at the hotel [after].” She borrowed it from the Ripley’s Believe It or Not! museum in Orlando. It holds the Guinness World Record for being the most expensive dress sold at an auction . . . at $4.8 million.