What’s Trending-The World’s Highest paid Athletes, Sarah Silverman and Her Boyfriend Share a Toothbrush & MORE

Forbes’ 2022 List of the World’s 10 Highest-Paid Athletes

Forbes released their 2022 list of the “World’s 10 Highest-Paid Athletes”. The top three are: Lionel Messi with $130 million . . . LeBron James with $121.2 million . . . and Cristiano Ronaldo with $115 million.

1. Lionel Messi, soccer . . . $130 million

2. LeBron James, basketball . . . $121.2 million

3. Cristiano Ronaldo, soccer . . . $115 million

4. Neymar, soccer . . . $95 million

5. Stephen Curry, basketball . . . $92.8 million

6. Kevin Durant, basketball . . . $92.1 million

7. Roger Federer, tennis . . . $90.7 million

8. Canelo Alvarez, boxing . . . $90 million

9. Tom Brady, football . . . $83.9 million

10. Giannis Antetokounmpo, basketball . . . $80.9 million

Sarah Silverman and Her Boyfriend Share a Toothbrush

Sarah Silverman revealed on “The View” that she and her boyfriend share a toothbrush. When the other ladies got grossed out, she pointed out that they also do naughty things to each other orally, so no big deal? Joy Behar called it “disgusting,” and Sunny Hostin said it “befuddled” her. Sarah wondered why that should be considered gross when she and her boyfriend also kiss each other in . . . let’s just say UNMENTIONABLE places. Which kinda threw the other ladies off.

Then Whoppi said, quote, “Look, do what you wanna do in yo house!” And she sent the show to commercial.

Check it out!

Is Goop really selling $120 luxury diapers?

When Gwyneth Paltrow’s luxury wellness brand announced it was launching “The Diapér” on Wednesday — a “new disposable diaper lined with virgin alpaca wool and fastened with amber gemstones, known for their ancient emotional-cleansing properties” priced at $120 for a 12-pack — folks were dismayed but not surprised.

After all, this is the same company that brought us a $75 vagina-scented candle, a 24k-gold sex toy and “ridiculous but awesome” gift guides with suggestions costing up to six figures.

“Is this a SNL skit,” one person commented on Instagram, while another asked, “Is it April fools day?”

“Folks can’t afford gas, inflation crippling budgets for basic necessities, and a baby formula shortage ongoing. Way to read the room @goop,” a third wrote. The faux Goop diapers were priced at $120, because that’s how much the diaper tax could cost families yearly. “There was a lot of outrage,” Paltrow, 49, said in an Instagram video. “Good. It was designed to piss us off, because if treating diapers like a luxury makes you mad, so should taxing them like a luxury.”