What’s Trending- Why there will never be a ‘Superbad’ sequel, Gwyneth Paltrow ‘launches’ $120 ‘luxury diaper’ to bring attention to important cause & MORE

Don’t hold your breath for a sequel to Superbad

“Superbad” producer Judd Apatow was an advocate for the movie’s sequel but said he couldn’t get the original cast on board.

The 2007 R-rated high school tale starring Jonah Hill and Michael Cera turns 15 this year. But even all these years later, Apatow, said the actors didn’t McLovin the risk of messing up the classic’s legacy. “Everyone was like, ‘Nah, we don’t want to screw up “Superbad” by accidentally making a crappy second one,’” Apatow said on the “Inside of You With Michael Rosenbaum” podcast. “And I would always say the same thing: ‘Well, that’s like saying don’t make the second episode of the “The Sopranos.” Like, so why do you think we would screw up the second one?’

“I always wanted them to do a sequel to ‘Superbad,’” Apatow said earlier in the interview. “I know that Jonah [Hill] said, ‘Oh, it’ll be funny to do it when we’re 70 or 80,’ but I really wanted them to do a ‘Superbad’ in college where Jonah flunks out of college and just shows up and visits Michael Cera at college.”

Hill indeed pitched his “old-folks-home” sequel vision to W Magazine in January.

“Our spouses die, and we’re single again. That’s what I want ‘Superbad 2’ to be, and that’s the only way I would ever make it,” he said.

“Superbad” co-writer and actor Seth Rogen, who originally intended to play Hill’s role but deemed himself too old, said he would “100% probably never touch” a sequel or reboot.

Marc Anthony, 53, is engaged to model Nadia Ferreira, 23

Marc Anthony and his much-younger girlfriend, Nadia Ferreira, are engaged.

After giving subtle glimpses of her diamond engagement ring all week on social media, the 23-year-old model confirmed Thursday that she and the 53-year-old singer are set to marry. “Engagement party!!!” Ferreira captioned a close-up photo on her Instagram Story of her and Anthony holding hands. She tagged him in the social media upload and added a ring emoji. The Grammy winner’s ring finger had a black tattoo on it in the photo, while the bride-to-be showed off her new square diamond. The announcement came three months after the duo sparked romance rumors with a Mexico City trip.

Gwyneth Paltrow ‘launches’ $120 ‘luxury diaper’ to bring attention to important cause

Gwyneth Paltrow is using her platform to take a stand against diapers being considered a “luxury item” in 33 states.

On Wednesday, Paltrow’s wellness brand Goop debuted a “luxury diaper” made from “virgin alpaca wool” and “amber gemstones” that was “infused with a scent of jasmine and bergamot for a revitalized baby,” and would cost $120 per pack of 12.

Following the “announcement” Paltrow released a video revealing that “The Diapér” was a stunt meant to shed light on the current issues of diapers being considered a “luxury good” across the United States. In some states like Oklahoma, an 11 per cent tax is being placed on diapers, leaving “1 in 3 moms struggling to afford” an essential item they need to care for their children.

“Goop launched a luxury disposable diaper at $120 dollars for a pack of 12 and there was a lot of outrage — good,” Paltrow said. “It was designed to piss us off, because if treating diapers like a luxury makes you mad, so should taxing them like a luxury.”

“Despite the absolute necessity of diapers, in 33 states they aren’t treated like an essential item. They’re taxed like a luxury good. This leaves one in three families struggling to afford them,” the Oscar-winner continued. “While eliminating the diaper tax is not a complete solution, it could allow many families to pay for another month’s supply.”

