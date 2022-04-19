What’s Trending with Leslie and Harv- Mac Miller’s drug supplier is going to prison, Drake and Taylor Swift fans speculate over new Instagram photo & MORE

Macklemore, Marshawn Lynch are newest owners of the Seattle Kraken

The Seattle Kraken has added some star power to the ownership group.

Grammy-winning rapper Macklemore and former Super Bowl-winning Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch are now members of the team’s investors group, led by majority owner David Bonderman, the Kraken announced today.

We tossed new #SeaKraken investor, @moneylynch, the keys to the zamboni and let's just say he went full Beast Mode on the ice! 😂 pic.twitter.com/lMRdolwz2I — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) April 18, 2022

Macklemore, who grew up in the Capitol Hill neighbourhood and still lives in the Seattle area, also spoke highly of his new venture.

“I have so much love for our city,” Macklemore said in an Instagram post. “The Seattle teams that we root for bring our community together and unify the people. In many ways, our franchises defined my childhood to the present.

“I’m just grateful to be a part of history. Grateful to usher in a new generation of sports fans and memories that will be made. I was a kid sneaking into the nosebleeds who made it to the owners’ suite… And Marshawn’s in here too?! We just getting started.”

Macklemore will work with the team to produce music events to “serve the community and delight fans,” the Kraken said. Lynch, meanwhile, will participate in the Kraken’s “Hockey is for Everyone” campaign, working with the team to plan events focused on young people and community activism.

Mac Miller’s drug supplier sentenced to nearly 11 years in prison

One of the men who supplied Mac Miller with the fentanyl-laced pills that led to his overdose has been sentenced to 10 years and 11 months in prison.

Ryan Reavis — who pleaded guilty to one felony count of distributing fentanyl — was one of three charged in the rapper’s September 2018 fatal overdose. According to Rolling Stone, Reavis, 39, requested a five-year sentence, claiming he was just a middle man and had no idea that the pills he supplied were laced. Prosecutors requested his sentence be 12 and a half years.

Before the judge handed down Reavis’ sentence on Monday, Miller’s mother, Karen Meyers, addressed the court. “My life went dark the moment Malcolm left his world. Malcolm was my person, more than a son. We had a bond and kinship that was deep and special and irreplaceable. We spoke nearly every day about everything – his life, plans, music, dreams”

She insisted her son, born Malcolm James McCormick, “would never knowingly take a pill with fentanyl, ever. He wanted to live and was excited about the future.”

“The hole in my heart will always be there,” she added. Reavis was arrested in September 2019 after cops raided his home in Lake Havasu City and found a doctor’s prescription pad, unspecified pills available only via prescription, drug paraphernalia and a “usable” amount of marijuana.

Drake hugs Taylor Swift in throwback photo — and the theories begin

Taylor Swift’s fans can’t shake off Drake’s latest Instagram post. The rapper shared a throwback photo Monday night of himself giving the “All Too Well” singer a hug from behind as she holds onto him and nestles her head in his arm.

“They too soft to understand the meaning of hard work,” he captioned the post. Drake snuck in the cozy snap as the last slide of a five-part carousel, which also featured his 4-year-old son, Adonis, throwing up a peace sign and the “Degrassi” alum posing in front of a beach sunset.

But Easter egg-loving Swifties never miss a beat and immediately went wild with theories that Drake, 35, and Swift, 32, are collaborating on music.

“The world needs a drake and Taylor swift song at this point,” one fan tweeted.

“Drake wouldn’t randomly post a photo with Taylor Swift just like that… Looks like the collaboration is really coming,” another speculated.