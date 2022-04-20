What’s Trending with Leslie & Harv- Ben Affleck, Matt Damon Reunite for Film About Nike’s Quest to Sign Michael Jordan, Netflix set to make changes & MORE

Ben Affleck & Matt Damon to Team Up Again for New Movie About Nike & Michael Jordan

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are once again teaming up for a new movie! The two stars will be working together again on an upcoming movie, which will be the true-life story of former Nike executive Sonny Vaccarro.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ben will direct, write, co-star, and produce the untitled sports marketing movie while Matt will star and also write and produce.

Matt will be playing Sunny Vaccarro while Ben will play Nike co-founder Phil Knight in a “story around Nike’s longshot effort to sign rising superstar basketball player Michael Jordan to its shoe company in the mid-eighties, an endorsement that seemed impossible at the time but thanks to the maverick sneaker salesman, would become the most significant relationship between an athletic brand and an athlete. The deal launched the global, multi-billion-dollar contemporary sneaker industry and also helped the sport do the same.”

Will a Cheaper, Ad-Supported Version Keep Netflix from Losing Subscribers?

Netflix raised prices recently. And yesterday, they announced that they lost 200,000 subscribers . . . the first time they’ve lost users in a decade. But they also announced that they’re rolling out a CHEAPER version . . . with ads.

But it may not happen for another year or two. Netflix has always resisted the idea of an ad-supported version, but they’re embracing it now as a way of bringing in new subscribers. Plus they’re also seeing it work for competitors like Hulu and Peacock.

Prince Harry says he feels ‘massively at peace’ with Meghan Markle in the US

Prince Harry said he feels sometimes “massively at peace” with his new life in the US with wife Meghan Markle.

“I don’t know how many people feel truly peaceful,” he told “Today” show co-anchor Hoda Kotb in an interview filmed at the Invictus Games. “At times I feel massively at peace, but with everything that’s going on in the world …” The redheaded now-former royal addressed his mental health struggles — as well as those of the Invictus Games competitors — and said once people heal, they end up “feeling lighter.”

“For so many people it’s about management, but I do know there is a light at the end of a tunnel for everybody.” Harry’s “light” came when he and the “Suits” alum moved to California. “You know, home for me now is, you know, for the time being, it’s in the States,” he told Kotb, 57. “And it feels that way as well. We’ve been welcomed with open arms, and it’s got such a great community up in Santa Barbara.”