What’s Trending with Leslie & Harv- Bruce Willis Has Aphasia and Is ‘Stepping Away’ from Acting, David and Victoria Beckham Were robbed While They Were Home! & MORE

Bruce Willis Is Stepping Away from Acting After Being Diagnosed with Aphasia

Bruce Willis is stepping away from acting because he’s suffering from aphasia . . . a condition that affects a person’s ability to speak or write, and even to understand words. Bruce is 67 years old.

His wife, daughters, and his ex-wife Demi Moore made a joint statement yesterday on social media. They said, quote, “To Bruce’s amazing supporters . . . This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion, and support . . .”We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up’ and together we plan to do just that.”

Those who have worked with Bruce over the last few years have noticed he was having cognitive issues on set, like remembering lines. A source even said his family had moved in to take care of him.

David and Victoria Beckham Were Burglarized While They Were Home Downstairs

David and Victoria Beckham had their house broken into while they were home. The masked intruder only hit one room, but they got away with thousands of dollars’ worth of designer and electronic goods. The thief broke in through an upstairs window while David, Victoria, and their daughter were downstairs relaxing. They didn’t realize what happened until their son Cruz came home and saw one of their spare rooms had been ransacked. A source said, quote, “The [thief] had broken through a window and darted straight back out of the same one with a small number of items. Luckily none had a huge amount of sentimental value to the family.” The items taken were designer and electronic goods, that were worth thousands of dollars. The source also added that the Beckhams were, quote, “clearly shaken up.” Police are investigating the incident, including their security footage.

Bridgerton Star Jonathan Bailey on the Lack of Sex in Season 2: ‘The Payoff Is Really Earned’

Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey is defending the lack of sex scenes in the second season of the hit Netflix series.

The actor, 33, told USA Today, in an interview published on Wednesday, that “the payoff is really earned” when his character, Anthony Bridgerton, gets intimate with Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) in the penultimate episode of the season.

Fans may have been expecting more steamy scenes between the pair after watching season 1 of Bridgerton which chronicled the relationship between Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon (Regé Jean-Page). However, Bailey believes “it’s right to surprise an audience and keep them on their toes a bit.”

“What you lose in sex scenes you gain in a deeper human understanding, which hopefully enriches the world so that the future intimacy scenes won’t be the heavy feature, and (you) won’t have to lean on them as much,” he said.

HMMMMMM…. We want more sex!