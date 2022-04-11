What’s Trending with Leslie & Harv- Details on JLO’s Stunning engagement ring, Will Smith banned from Oscars for 10 years & MORE

JLO says YES to Ben Affleck: Check out the stunning ring

Jennifer Lopez has accepted her second proposal from actor Ben Affleck, taking to her “On The JLo” newsletter Friday night to share the news and to flaunt her latest engagement ring.

Jennifer’s stunning rock is a 8.5 ct. natural green diamond center stone.

“If that is indeed a green diamond, then I am stunned,” The Diamond Pro CEO Mike Fried told Page Six Style. “A green diamond of that size is incredibly rare and would dwarf the value of their previous engagement ring. I would value the ring well over $5 million and could be worth more than $10 million.”

The color green also holds great significance for the “Let’s Get Loud” singer.

“I always say the color green is my lucky color,” Lopez, 52, shared in one of her previous newsletters. “Maybe you can remember a certain green dress. I’ve realized there are many moments in my life where amazing things happened when I was wearing green.”

Will Smith Is Banned from the Oscars for 10 Years

Will Smith has been banned from the Oscars for the next 10 years, although he can still be nominated and win awards. He says, quote, “I accept and respect the Academy’s decision.” The ban also includes all other Academy events.

But he gets to keep the Oscar he won this year, and he can still be nominated, and WIN, Oscars while he’s banned. (I’d love to hear future presenters explain why Will can’t be present to accept his award.) In their statement on Friday, members of the Academy also admitted that they “fell short” in their response during the ceremony, and thanked Chris Rock for keeping his composure.

Will issued a statement saying, quote, “I accept and respect the Academy’s decision.” At a standup gig Friday night, Chris continued to NOT address the slap. He said, quote, “I’m OK, I have a whole show, and I’m not talking about that until I get paid. Life is good. I got my hearing back.”

Kylie Jenner doesn’t seem to have named her son yet

Kylie Jenner’s son’s name remains a mystery.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder and Travis Scott’s second child, who was originally named Wolf before the couple had a change of heart, does not seem to have a new moniker yet.

Jenner shared footage on her Instagram Story Sunday from her niece True Thompson’s 4th birthday party and showed off the individualized goodie baskets for attendees. One was created for Jenner’s daughter, Stormi, while another was given to “Baby Webster” (Scott’s real last name).

Given that the Kardashian-Jenners are incredibly savvy, the basket may have been intentionally labeled that way so as to prevent the name reveal — which, frankly, is likely the case — or Jenner and Scott have yet to land on a name.

Jenner, 24, and Scott, 30, welcomed their baby boy on Feb. 2. She announced on Feb. 11 they had named him Wolf but shared more than a month later that they felt the moniker did not fit him.

“FYI OUR SONS NAME ISN’T WOLF ANYMORE,” she wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. “WE JUST REALLY DIDN’T FEEL LIKE IT WAS HIM.”