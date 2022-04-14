What’s Trending with Leslie & Harv- Elon Musk wants to buy Twitter, Al Pacino is dating a woman 53 years his junior…& MORE

Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for over $40 billion

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has offered to buy all of Twitter for $41.39 billion days after reversing his decision to join the company’s board of directors.

On Thursday morning, the 50-year-old billionaire shared a regulatory filing claiming his offer to “buy 100% of Twitter” for $54.50 per share, “in cash.” He says that’s a 54% premium over the day before he began investing in the social media platform. “My offer is my best and final offer,” he says in a message to Twitter CEO Bret Taylor. “If it is not accepted, I would need to reconsider my position as a shareholder.”

Musk says he initially invested in Twitter because he believes “in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe” and says he believes “free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy.”

I made an offer https://t.co/VvreuPMeLu — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 14, 2022

Thandiwe Newton denies being fired from ‘Magic Mike’ over Channing Tatum fight

Actress Thandiwe Newton has denied reports that she was fired from “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” after getting in a heated spat with Channing Tatum over Will Smith’s infamous “Hitch” slap.

“This report is completely inaccurate,” a spokesperson for the 48-year-old “Crash” star said in a statement. Meanwhile, a representative for Warner Bros. said that Newton, who left the London set after 11 days, had reportedly departed on her own volition “to deal with family matters.”

The bombshell went against a prior report by The Sun, which stated that the Emmy winner had been canned from the “Last Dance” following an “unimaginably vicious” tiff with Tatum, 41. The two had reportedly fallen out while discussing the viral incident last month, in which Will Smith slapped Chris Rock over a bald crack about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, who suffers from alopecia.

The argument allegedly culminated in Tatum, who is also a producer on the film, driving offset in his car, per The Sun. “They fell out over the debacle at the Oscars,” a crewmember had claimed. “I was on set. I watched her and watched him. They were in and out of the house where we were filming having this confrontation.” The purported eyewitness alleged that Tatum had said, “I am not working with her anymore,” adding that “being a producer, it’s his movie, so she’s off the movie.”

The source had summed it up like this, “Channing Tatum is the producer and number one on set. Thandiwe Newton is the number two star. But 11 days into shooting and it’s all over.”

Director Steven Soderbergh tried to diffuse the situation, but to no avail, the source reportedly said.

Al Pacino has a new girlfriend and she’s a bit younger…

While some were surprised to see Al Pacino, 81, dining out with a woman 53 years his junior, Page Six can confirm he has actually been dating Noor Alfallah, 28, for some time.

Pacino and Alfallah, who comes from a wealthy Kuwaiti American family, were pictured together this week at a group dinner celebrating a new art exhibition featuring the works of painter Julian Schnabel. Alfallah has previously dated Mick Jagger, 78, billionaire investor and philanthropist Nicolas Berggruen, 60, and has also been spotted out in Los Angeles with 91-year-old Clint Eastwood, who she insisted was a family friend.

One source said, “Pacino and Noor started seeing each other during the pandemic. She mostly dates very rich older men, she was with Mick Jagger for a while, and then she dated Nicholas Berggruen. The source added, “She has been with Al for some time and they get on very well. The age gap doesn’t seem to be a problem, even though he is older than her father.