What’s Trending with Leslie & Harv- Everything you need to know about the Oscars this Sunday, ‘Squid Game’ fans are mad at Steven Spielberg & MORE

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2022 Oscars

After months of “razzle dazzle” and hullabaloo, the 2022 Oscars ceremony is now only days away. It’s time to finally see who will land at the top of the acting categories, and which film will take home the top prize for Best Picture.

The Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, March 27, at the Dolby Theatre in L.A.

Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes are hosting this year’s Oscars. This is the first time in three years that the ceremony will have a host. Each emcee will helm the ceremony for one hour before passing the baton to the next host. This year, Oscars producer Will Packer plans on keeping the show to a tight three-hour time slot.

Beyonce has graciously made an opening in her schedule to perform “Be Alive” from King Richard for the Academy Awards. Billie Eilish and Finneas, Reba McEntire, and Sebastián Yatra will also perform during the ceremony, with songs from No Time To Die, Four Good Days, and Encanto, respectively. Each of these artists are nominated for Best Original Song.

The ceremony will commence at 8 P.M. ET/5 P.M. PT with a live broadcast on ABC. If you have a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, Sling, YouTube TV, or Fubo TV, you will be able to watch the live broadcast on ABC without cable.

Steven Spielberg called “Squid Game” cast “unknown” and fans are furious

Steven Spielberg is feeling the heat from Squid Game fans online after making comments about the show’s casting during a panel.

On Saturday, Spielberg spoke about the hit Netflix show on a PGA Awards panel. According to Deadline, the director applauded the Korean drama for changing the industry. “Squid Game comes along and changes the math entirely for all of us,” said Spielberg. He thanked Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos, who was sitting in the audience. “A long time ago, it was domestic stars that brought the audience into movies,” he added. “Today, it’s interesting [that] unknown people can star in entire miniseries, can be in movies.”

The remark came during a conversation about the importance of high-profile stars in casting and how digital streaming services have created a space for unknown actors to successfully anchor shows and films.

While the West Side Story director praised the most-watched show on Netflix, fans were quick to point out that the Squid Games cast is, in fact, very well known.

The show stars Lee Jung-jae as the main character, Gi-hun, Park Hae-soo, famous model Hoyeon, Anupam Tripathi, Wi Ha-Joon, and Kim Joo-Ryung, to name a few. Fans stressed that while these actors aren’t well known to western audiences, many of them are very well established in South Korea and have the awards to prove it.

Argggg more ethnocentrism courtesy of Americans who can't see past their own borders. What series like Squid Game illustrate is exactly the opposite: that people around the world are satisfied with content other than English/white/US entertainment.https://t.co/T2jM0Y9Ns3 https://t.co/clXfkmeyXk — Raphael Rashid (@koryodynasty) March 22, 2022

Robin Thicke’s Fiancée Refuses to Sign a Prenup

Robin Thick’s fiancée, April Love Geary says she won’t sign a prenup. Quote, “He’s not marrying anyone else after me. How do you go from, like, the baddest [B-word] on the planet?”

During a live chat the other day, someone asked her if Robin wants one, and she said, quote, “I don’t know, but I’m not signing one.” She CLAIMS it’s because she’s confident they’ll be together forever. Quote, “He’s not marrying anyone else after me. How do you go from, like, the baddest [B-word] on the planet? Where do you go from there? Trash.”

April and Robin have been engaged since Christmas Eve 2018. They have three kids together, ages 4, 3, and 1.