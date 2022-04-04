What’s Trending with Leslie & Harv- Grammy Winners FULL-LIST, Will Smith Might Be Losing Some Jobs & MORE

The 2022 Grammy Winners
Album of the Year: “We Are”, Jon Batiste
Record of the Year: “Leave the Door Open”, Silk Sonic
Song of the Year: “Leave the Door Open”, Silk Sonic
Best New Artist: Olivia Rodrigo
Best Pop Vocal Album: “Sour”, Olivia Rodrigo
Best Pop Solo Performance: “drivers license”, Olivia Rodrigo
Best Pop Performance By a Duo or Group: “Kiss Me More”, Doja Cat featuring SZA
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: “Love for Sale”, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
Best Rock Performance: “Making a Fire”, Foo Fighters
Best Rock Album: “Medicine at Midnight”, Foo Fighters
Best Rock Song: “Waiting on a War”, Foo Fighters
Best Alternative Music Album: “Daddy’s Home”, St. Vincent
Best R&B Performance: Tie between “Leave the Door Open”, Silk Sonic and “Pick Up Your Feelings”, Jazmine Sullivan
Best Rap Performance: “Family Ties”, Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar
Best Melodic Rap Performance: “Hurricane”, Kanye West featuring The Weeknd and Lil Baby
Best Rap Album: “Call Me If You Get Lost”, Tyler, The Creator
Best Spoken Word Album: “Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation from John Lewis”, Don Cheadle
Best Comedy Album: “Sincerely Louis CK”, Louis C.K.
Best Country Album: “Starting Over”, Chris Stapleton
Best Country Solo Performance: “You Should Probably Leave”, Chris Stapleton
Best Country Performance By a Duo or Group: “Younger Me”, Brothers Osborne
Best Roots Gospel Album: “My Savior”, Carrie Underwood
Best Song for Visual Media: “All Eyes on Me” from the Bo Burnham stand-up special “Bo Burnam: Inside”
Will Smith Might Be Losing Some Jobs
Will was supposed to do a movie for Netflix called “Fast and Loose” . . . but it just got shelved . . . at least for now. That also seems to be the case for “Bad Boys 4”.
Will already filmed a movie called “Emancipation” for Apple, and it’s in post-production. It’s supposed to come out sometime this year, but there’s no release date. Apple hasn’t responded to questions about its status.
On Friday, Will officially resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which he may very well have done to avoid being KICKED OUT.
He called his actions at the Oscars, quote, “shocking, painful, and inexcusable.” He also apologized Chris Rock again, along with Chris’ family, his own friends and loved ones, and everyone in attendance and watching the show from home. He added, quote, “I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken.” He also said he will accept whatever consequences result from the Academy’s upcoming disciplinary hearing