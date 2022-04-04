What’s Trending with Leslie & Harv- Grammy Winners FULL-LIST, Will Smith Might Be Losing Some Jobs & MORE

The 2022 Grammy Winners

Album of the Year: “We Are”, Jon Batiste

Record of the Year: “Leave the Door Open”, Silk Sonic

Song of the Year: “Leave the Door Open”, Silk Sonic

Best New Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Best Pop Vocal Album: “Sour”, Olivia Rodrigo

Best Pop Solo Performance: “drivers license”, Olivia Rodrigo

Best Pop Performance By a Duo or Group: “Kiss Me More”, Doja Cat featuring SZA

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: “Love for Sale”, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Best Rock Performance: “Making a Fire”, Foo Fighters

Best Rock Album: “Medicine at Midnight”, Foo Fighters

Best Rock Song: “Waiting on a War”, Foo Fighters

Best Alternative Music Album: “Daddy’s Home”, St. Vincent

Best R&B Performance: Tie between “Leave the Door Open”, Silk Sonic and “Pick Up Your Feelings”, Jazmine Sullivan

Best Rap Performance: “Family Ties”, Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar

Best Melodic Rap Performance: “Hurricane”, Kanye West featuring The Weeknd and Lil Baby

Best Rap Album: “Call Me If You Get Lost”, Tyler, The Creator

Best Spoken Word Album: “Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation from John Lewis”, Don Cheadle

Best Comedy Album: “Sincerely Louis CK”, Louis C.K.

Best Country Album: “Starting Over”, Chris Stapleton

Best Country Solo Performance: “You Should Probably Leave”, Chris Stapleton

Best Country Performance By a Duo or Group: “Younger Me”, Brothers Osborne

Best Roots Gospel Album: “My Savior”, Carrie Underwood

Best Song for Visual Media: “All Eyes on Me” from the Bo Burnham stand-up special “Bo Burnam: Inside”

Will Smith Might Be Losing Some Jobs

Will was supposed to do a movie for Netflix called “Fast and Loose” . . . but it just got shelved . . . at least for now. That also seems to be the case for “Bad Boys 4”.

Will already filmed a movie called “Emancipation” for Apple, and it’s in post-production. It’s supposed to come out sometime this year, but there’s no release date. Apple hasn’t responded to questions about its status.

On Friday, Will officially resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which he may very well have done to avoid being KICKED OUT.

He called his actions at the Oscars, quote, “shocking, painful, and inexcusable.” He also apologized Chris Rock again, along with Chris’ family, his own friends and loved ones, and everyone in attendance and watching the show from home. He added, quote, “I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken.” He also said he will accept whatever consequences result from the Academy’s upcoming disciplinary hearing