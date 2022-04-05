What’s Trending with Leslie & Harv- Hailey Bieber says ‘Leave me alone’ after pregnancy rumour, Kanye drops out of Coachella & MORE

Hailey Baldwin shuts down pregnancy rumors: ‘Leave me alone’

Hailey Baldwin wants fans to know she’s not pregnant.

The model took to Instagram on Monday to slam rumors claiming she’s expecting her first child with husband Justin Bieber after the two attended Sunday’s 2022 Grammys together.

“I’m not pregnant leave me alone,” Baldwin commented on an Instagram post by Radar Online, which was headlined, “FANS ARE CONVINCED HAILEY BIEBER IS PREGNANT AFTER SHE WALKS GRAMMYS RED CARPET IN FLOWING GOWN WITH HUSBAND JUSTIN BIEBER.”

In addition to speculation that Baldwin’s loose-fitting Saint Laurent dress was selected to conceal a potential pregnancy, some fans also believed that a post on her Instagram Story hinted at a possible bun in the oven.

“So proud of you and the Justice album,” Baldwin wrote atop a photo of her kissing Bieber at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. “What an incredible year it’s been! So much to celebrate.”

Kanye West drops out of Coachella less than two weeks before festival begins

According to Page Six Kanye West has dropped out of Coachella as he seeks treatment following his online tirades against ex-wife Kim Kardashian

Sources say the billionaire rapper — now known as Ye — has dropped out of the lineup for the California festival, which takes place over two weekends in Indio. It was planned he would be joined onstage by Travis Scott, but we’re told neither will appear.

Rumors in the music business are swirling that The Weeknd may replace Kanye as the headliner. A source told us, “Kanye has definitely pulled out of Coachella. He hasn’t been rehearsing or putting on a production. Travis Scott was supposed to be joining him onstage.

“Now it would be virtually impossible for him to get it together. Look for The Weeknd to replace him.

Selena Gomez Hasn’t Been on the Internet in Four and a Half Years

Selena Gomez has 65.7 million followers on Twitter and 309 million on Instagram. She’s one of the most popular human beings on social media. But she’s never actually on there.She tells “Good Morning America” that she hasn’t been on the Internet in four and a half years. She says, quote, “It has changed my life completely.

I am happier. I am more present. I connect more with people. It makes me feel normal.”