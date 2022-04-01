What’s Trending with Leslie & Harv- Paul Walker’s sunglasses from crash site to be returned to family, Jessie J Tells Body Shamers to “Just Stop” Commenting on Her Weight & MORE

A Collector Bought Paul Walker’s Sunglasses from His Crash Site and Wants to Return Them to His Family

Collector Zak Bagans now owns the sunglasses Paul Walker wore at the time of his deadly crash back in 2013. He wants to return them to Paul’s family. But if they don’t want them, he may put them in his Las Vegas Haunted Museum. But instead of displaying them at his Las Vegas Haunted Museum, Zak wants to give them to Paul’s family . . . free, of course. If they don’t want them though, he plans on getting their permission to display them in a memorial exhibit.

The guy who originally found them (in a bush when the wreckage was cleared) allegedly reached out to Paul’s family and never heard back. So he put them up for auction in 2014 for $15,000, but they never sold and he received tons of backlash. There’s no word how much Zak paid for them.

L.A. police were willing to arrest Will Smith, Oscars producer says

Oscars producer Will Packer said Los Angeles police were ready to arrest Will Smith after Smith slapped Chris Rock on the Academy Awards stage.

“They were saying, you know, this is battery, was a word they used in that moment,” Packer said in a clip released by ABC News Thursday night of an interview he gave to Good Morning America. “They said ‘We will go get him. We are prepared. We’re prepared to get him right now. You can press charges, we can arrest him.’ They were laying out the options.” But Packer said Rock was “very dismissive” of the idea.

“He was like, ‘No, no, no, I’m fine,” Packer said. “And even to the point where I said, ‘Rock, let them finish.’ The LAPD officers finished laying out what his options were and they said, ‘Would you like us to take any action?’ And he said no.”

The LAPD said in a statement after Sunday night’s ceremony that they were aware of the incident, and that Rock had declined to file a police report. The department declined comment Thursday on Packer’s interview, a longer version of which will air on Friday morning.

Jessie J Calls Out ‘Not Cool’ Comments About Her Body After Being Asked If She Was Pregnant

Jessie J is speaking out. In a post shared to her Instagram Story on Thursday (March 31), the 34-year-old “Domino” performer discussed a recent encounter where someone asked her about a possible pregnancy.

“Stop commenting on people’s weight, anyone. Just stop,” she wrote. “Or telling someone they look pregnant for sure, or you look skinny, just anything, just stop. I see it so much on socials and I know it happens in real life.”

Jessie went on to say she had gained 10 pounds in the past six months and is feeling “great.” She continued, “It might stay or it might not or I might gain more, who cares?! I don’t care, as long as I feel good and I’m healthy.” She added, “Someone literally just asked me if I was pregnant, ‘You look pregnant.’”