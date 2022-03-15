What’s Trending With Leslie & Harv- Scott Hall, wrestling icon known for ‘Razor Ramon,’ has died, Bella Hadid finally admits to having work done & MORE

WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall Died Yesterday

WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall died yesterday due to complications during hip surgery. He was 63. Hall wrestled as Razor Ramon in the WWE, before moving to WCW under his own name and revolutionizing wrestling as part of the New World Order.

Scott was placed on life support Sunday, after suffering multiple heart attacks during the procedure. The family made the decision yesterday to shut off the machines, and he passed soon after.

Scott became a huge star after debuting in WWE . . . then known as the WWF . . . in 1992 as Razor Ramon, a character based on Al Pacino in “Scarface”. Unfortunately, Hall fought an ongoing battle with addiction, although he’d reportedly been clean for the last several years.

Bella Hadid regrets getting a nose job at age 14

Bella Hadid is finally admitting to having had some work done. The model, who has previously cited puberty as the cause of her facial transformation, told Vogue in her April cover story that she regrets getting a nose job at age 14.

“I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors,” she told the publication. “I think I would have grown into it.”

Hadid, now 25, has been accused of taking photos of Carla Bruni into a plastic surgeon’s office because of how similar they look, but the model is doubling down on the fact that aging changed her appearance. “People think I fully f–ked with my face because of one picture of me as a teenager looking puffy. I’m pretty sure you don’t look the same now as you did at 13, right?” she told the magazine. “I have never used filler. Let’s just put an end to that. I have no issue with it, but it’s not for me.

“I’ve had this impostor syndrome where people made me feel like I didn’t deserve any of this,” she shared. “People always have something to say, but what I have to say is, I’ve always been misunderstood in my industry and by the people around me.”

Whether her fans believe her remains to be seen, as Hadid and her mother, Yolanda Hadid, had been denying plastic surgery rumors for years.

Jake Paul wants Kanye West to box Pete Davidson while he fights McGregor in MMA

YouTuber Jake Paul could be about to make one of the biggest pay-per-view events in history happen by recruiting Kanye West to fight Pete Davidson on a card that features Elon Musk battling Vladimir Putin, and an MMA match between Conor McGregor and himself.

In his quest for boxing supremacy, The Problem Child has frequently called out UFC superstar Conor McGregor, challenging the Irishman to take him on in an MMA fight.

Now, Paul is pitching his biggest event to date, wanting to put Kim Kardashian’s ex lover Kanye West against current boo Pete Davidson and has a plan to make it a reality. On March 14, the influencer said that if he received 10,000 RTs he would find a way to make a fight between Elon Musk and Russian President Vladimir Putin happen, but that’s not all. Paul has previously joked about a fight between himself and Vladimir Putin, but the tone seems to have changed ever since Elon challenged the Russian leader to “single combat” for Ukraine.

For the PPV undercard, he called for Kanye West to battle Pete Davidson and an MMA match between himself and Conor McGregor…OK bud