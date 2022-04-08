What’s Trending with Leslie & Harv- The Academy is ‘split’ over taking back Will Smith’s Oscar, Kim Kardashian reveals what makes her ‘horny’ & MORE

Academy ‘split’ over confiscating Will Smith’s Oscar on decision day

Will Smith’s Oscars trial is at a stalemate: With Smith’s fate over The Slap slated to be decided today, the Academy board is reportedly divided on whether to confiscate the “Hancock” actor’s Best Actor award.

“The members — of which there are over 9,000, with hundreds of WhatsApp groups flying about — are completely split,” an LA Source told the Sun of the hearing by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The Tinseltown tribunal was originally scheduled to meet on April 18, but was moved up to today following the 54-year-old’s resignation from the Academy.

Smith, who won the Best Actor Academy Award for his role in “King Richard,” slapped Oscars host Chris Rock after the 57-year-old comic made a “bald” crack about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who has alopecia. “The decision was made earlier this week to expedite the hearing in the wake of Will’s resignation,” the source explained. “And during that call, it was clear that the decision would go to the wire.”

Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun are engaged after romantic proposal in Paris

Avril Lavigne is engaged to be married to Mod Sun.

The pop-punk princess has found her prince, musician Derek Smith, who goes by the name Mod Sun. The two lovebirds have kept the exciting news private for nearly two weeks.

Lavigne shared photos in an Instagram carousel from their engagement, which took place on March 27 in the City of Lights. With the Eiffel Tower in the background, Mod Sun got down on one knee and asked Lavigne to be his wife.

“Yes! I love you forever. Sunday 27. March. 2022,” Lavigne, 37, captioned the post showing off her heart-shaped diamond-cut ring in photos from the couple’s romantic trip to Paris.