What’s Trending with Leslie & Harv- The Weeknd gets stiffed by Coachella, Pete Davidson’s sweet gift for Kim Kardashian & MORE

Did Coachella Try to Stiff Its New Headliner, The Weeknd?

The Weeknd and Swedish Hosue Mafia are the new Coachella headliners after Kanye West dropped out. The Weeknd allegedly threatened to drop out because they tried to pay him less than Ye’s salary, which was $8 million.

Well, apparently the organizers weren’t intending on spending the same amount. A source says Kanye was supposed to earn $8 million, plus a $500,000 production fee. But they only offered The Weeknd “a few million.”

Well, The Weeknd found out and threatened to drop out of the show. There’s no word exactly how Ye’s space is being divided. Do they each share his stage, but get short set times? Do they get their own stage? Are they performing TOGETHER? Also . . . how much is Swedish House Mafia being paid?

Pete Davidson gifted Kim Kardashian their ‘SNL’ costumes for Valentine’s Day

Kim Kardashian revealed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Wednesday that boyfriend Pete Davidson gifted her the costumes from their “Aladdin”-themed skit on “Saturday Night Live” for Valentine’s Day.

“What became of this rug? Do you have this now? It seems like you should,” Kimmel asked the Skims founder, referring to the magic carpet on which the pair sat when they had their very first kiss.

“Actually, for Valentine’s Day, he got me the rug and the whole outfits and the little genie lamp,” Kardashian answered. “So I do own the rug.”

Kimmel, then informed Kardashian that his team “had to carry in a huge bouquet of flowers that Pete sent here” in honor of the family’s late-night appearance. Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner were also on the show.

Mickey Rourke Says His Skateboarding Days Are Over After Accident Leaves Him With Facial Injury

Mickey Rourke is giving up skateboarding after taking a nasty fall.

The 69-year-old star of “Diner” shared a selfie on Instagram this week of the bloody gash and scrapes on his forehead.

The “9 1/2 Weeks” actor is familiar with facial trauma, having taken numerous hits to the face as a boxer. He previously told the Daily Mail about his multiple facial reconstruction surgeries. “I had my nose broken twice. I had five operations on my nose and one on a smashed cheekbone,” he said back in 2009. “Most of it was to mend the mess of my face because of the boxing but I went to the wrong guy to put my face back together.”