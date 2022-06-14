What’s Trending with Leslie & Jac- Britney Spears had an ironclad prenup, Could there be a ‘Modern Family’ spinoff in the works?? & MORE

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari ‘signed a prenup in her favor’

Sam Asghari won’t get much — if anything — from Britney Spears should things go south between the newlyweds.

Sources close to the newly married couple tell TMZ they have an ironclad prenup in place where Sam doesn’t get a dollar from the fortune Brit’s made up to this point. The move isn’t all that surprising, as we told you … lawyers were called shortly after the couple got engaged to start figuring things out.

Britney’s worth a reported $60 million, and obviously there’s a potential for serious earning moving forward … but she’ll retain her entire fortune if things go south for her and Sam.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson confirms ‘Modern Family’ spinoff script is written

“Modern Family” star Jesse Tyler Ferguson confirmed the script for the show’s hotly-talked-about spinoff is Dunphy-nitely completed.

The beloved actor — who starred as Mitchell Pritchett throughout the ABC show’s duration from 2009 until 2020 — revealed the script is yet to be picked up by a network. Speaking to ET on Sunday, the five-time Emmy award nominee was asked about the likelihood of fans getting their “Modern Family” fix with a new spinoff show. “The script’s out there and it’s very good,” he told the outlet. “So you know, who knows? If someone wants to produce it, maybe.”

The spinoff would’ve caught up with Ferguson and his on-screen husband Eric Stonestreet’s characters Mitchell Pritchett and Cameron Tucker as they moved to Missouri with their two kids.

Marilyn Monroe dress allegedly damaged after Kim Kardashian Met Gala outing

Kim Kardashian ruffled feathers at the 2022 Met Gala when she hit the museum steps wearing Marilyn Monroe’s iconic “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” dress from 1962.

The “Kardashians” star, 41, notably dropped 16 pounds ahead of the event in order to squeeze into the historic gown, and even changed into a replica once she got to the entrance of the party, as she was unable to move freely in the original.

“I’m extremely respectful to the dress and what it means to American history,” she told Vogue ahead of the party. “I would never want to sit in it or eat in it or have any risk of any damage to it and I won’t be wearing the kind of body makeup I usually do.”

However, it appears that just posing for photos on the red carpet with Pete Davidson — who later dyed his hair platinum blond to match his girlfriend’s Marilyn-inspired locks — may have caused damage to the “world’s most expensive dress.” On Monday, Pop Culture posted side-by-side photos of the gown, allegedly from before and after Kardashian wore it to the Met. One of the snaps shows signs of stretched fabric and missing crystals, particularly around the dress’ back closure.