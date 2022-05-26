What’s Trending with Leslie & Jac- Ellen is taking time off after final show, Ryan Reynolds dropped out of college after just 45 minutes & MORE

Ellen Will Take at Least a Year Off

On the advice of Oprah, Ellen is going to take at least a year off now that her show is over.

Ironically, it’s advice Oprah DIDN’T take when she ended her show. But Ellen’s gonna try. She says, quote, “I have an incredible offer right now that I actually got several months before I finished. It’s really, really hard to say no to and I’m asking to delay it because I am really trying to sit still. This is my first self-imposed break . . “I’m going to start traveling in a couple of weeks and try to enjoy my time.”

Snoop Dogg Turned Down a $2 Million Chance to DJ for Michael Jordan

Snoop Dogg once turned down an opportunity to DJ for a Michael Jordan event due to too many prior commitments. Snoop has never met Michael, but he’d rather do it as a fan and NOT as a DJ.

In a recent interview, he said he’s never met Michael before. But he really wants to as a fan and as a “boss” . . . preferably NOT as a DJ. Snoop already knows what he’ll say to MJ if they ever meet . . .quote, “Mike, I’ve loved you since North Carolina, I’m a big fan of yours, I love what you do, you one of the greatest to ever do it.

“Give me a couple of secrets on how you did this. Can I get a picture with you? You wanna smoke a blunt? Hey man, it’s been real.'”

Dolce & Gabbana made millions off Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker’s wedding

Dolce & Gabbana was the biggest winner at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s lavish wedding in Italy.

The Italian luxury label’s stamp was all over the couple’s Portofino nuptials last weekend, with the happy couple spending time on the designers’ yacht, exchanging “I dos” at the Dolce & Gabbana-owned Villa Olivetta and ferrying guests to and fro in boats upholstered in the fashion house’s signature prints.

And Dolce & Gabbana outfitted not just the bride and groom, but also the entire Kardashian-Jenner family throughout the weekend, providing a series of archival designs for sisters Kim, Khloé, Kylie and Kendall and matriarch Kris, and even matching bridesmaid and ring bearer looks for Kourtney and Travis’ children.

While the brand was quick to shut down reports that it had sponsored the festivities — “the designers were happy to host this very special occasion,” a rep for Dolce & Gabbana tells Page Six Style — the wedding has already earned the company a whopping $25.4 million in media impact value, according to brand performance firm Launchmetrics, more than half of the total $47 million generated by the event thus far.

Ryan Reynolds shares story of dropping out of his Canadian college after just 45 minutes

We may have this Canadian university’s criminology course to thank for Ryan Reynolds’ rise to stardom.

The proud Vancouverite had a whole episode dedicated to him on former late-night host David Lettermen’s Netflix special, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. The two chatted about Reynolds’ family and upbringing, fun behind-the-scenes anecdotes from his hit movies, his powerhouse wife, Blake Lively, and how the actor came to be the leading man he is today. Turns out, it was an impulsive decision to walk out of his Kwanten College (now called Kwantlen Polytechnic University) lecture that brought him to Hollywood.

And that’s just the beginning of the story. At the ripe age of 18, Reynolds walked into the class, “looked around and said, ‘Nope,’” then got in his car and drove to LA in hopes of joining the improv group the Groundlings. The actor says he didn’t tell anyone, not even his family, about the impromptu move.

“Got in my old Jeep YJ and drove across the border. Said I was getting gas in Blaine Washington,” Reynolds recalled. “Drove across the border all the way down to Los Angeles. Got outside the Highland Gardens Hotel and got my bags out of my Jeep, went inside, came back out — my Jeep was gone. Already, like ‘Welcome to Los Angeles.’”