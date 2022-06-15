What’s Trending with Leslie & Jac- “Stranger Things” Season 4 Is Netflix’s Most Watched Show Ever, Britney Spears says her brother wasn’t invited to wedding & MORE

“Stranger Things” Season 4 Is Netflix’s Most Watched Show Ever

The first part of “Stranger Things” Season 4 is now Netflix’s most watched English language series, with 781 million hours watched. It is #2 on the overall list for both English and non-English shows, behind only “Squid Game”, which has 1.65 billion hours. The new season’s already surpassed “Bridgerton” Season 2 (656 million) and “Bridgerton” Season 1 (625 million).

This also puts “Stranger Things” at #2 on the OVERALL list for both English and non-English Netflix shows. Of course, “Squid Game” is still at #1 with 1.65 BILLION hours viewed within its first 28 days. It’s a Korean-language show.

For those who are caught up and impatiently waiting for July 1st to be here for Volume 2 to land, Netflix released some photo teases to hold us over. There’s also a list of callbacks to earlier seasons that fans have spotted so far in Season 4. Like for example, Eleven is seen still wearing the blue hair tie that Hopper gave her in Season 2, which belonged to his daughter that passed away.

Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow Say They Still Love Each Other

In a new interview, Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow said they still love each other . . . but only as FRIENDS. They were engaged back in the ’90s, but they will NOT be getting back together, a la “Bennifer.” In addition to professing their PLATONIC love for each other, Brad also told Gwyneth that she and her father Bruce Paltrow “sanded off” his “rough country edges” back then, and “tickled [his] luxury gene.”

They talked about their failed engagement back in the day, with Brad noting that “everything works out,” and Gwyneth adding that she “finally found the Brad she was supposed to marry.” That’s her husband, Brad Falchuk. (It “worked out” a bit better for her. Brad, of course, just went through a divorce.)

Brad and Gwyneth were together from 1994 to 1997, when they ended their engagement. That was tough on Gwyneth’s father, because Brad and Bruce had also bonded over the years.

Britney Spears says brother wasn’t invited to wedding

Britney Spears claims her brother, Bryan Spears, was never invited to her wedding – despite reports stating otherwise.

“You were never invited to my wedding so why even respond ??? Do you honestly think I want my brother there who told me no to a Jack and coke for 4 years … what ???” the pop star, 40, wrote in part in a Tuesday Instagram post.

“If we were going to drink together at the wedding and play the classy roles for the children like you and [our] mom [Lynne Spears] do as you literally hid coffee and alcohol when I would come home,” she continued, adding, “you hurt me and you know it !!!”

Britney alleged that her estranged family — namely, Bryan — didn’t allow her to drink any alcohol throughout her four-year Las Vegas residency from 2013 to 2017, despite her being well over the age of 21. At the time, she was still under her legal conservatorship, which was terminated in November 2021.

BTS announce break to grow and pursue solo projects

South Korean boy band BTS, whose catchy, upbeat songs have won them legions of fans, have announced they will be taking a break.

The group told fans during a televised dinner celebrating their anniversary that they would be pursuing solo projects. Band member Jimin said the group had been going through a “rough patch”.