What’s Trending with Leslie & Jac-The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, a celebrity couple has called it quits & MORE

Former Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard found guilty of sexually assaulting Ottawa woman

A Canadian musician on trial for sexual assault has been found guilty of one charge and has been acquitted in connection with several others. Jacob Hoggard, the frontman for Hedley, was in court hearing the verdict yesterday, He was found guilty of sexual assault causing bodily harm. He was not found guilty on two counts related to a 16-year-old fan. A sentencing date has not been set however the judge says his sentencing would likely take place over the summer. A conviction for sexual assault carries a maximum prison sentence of 14 years.

Justin and Hailey Bieber Turned Away From Dining at New York City Hotspot, Source Says

Sometimes, it doesn’t matter how famous you are when it comes to taking a bite out of the Big Apple. This proved true for Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber over the weekend, when they were turned away from a famous dining hotspot in New York City.

A source tells ET that Hailey and Justin were treated like anyone else would be when they tried to get into the restaurant Carbone without a reservation. “Hailey and Justin love being in New York,” says the source. “They love hitting up restaurants and shopping.” However, their somewhat humbling experience came when they tried to get into the exclusive Italian restaurant after Justin’s at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Saturday — but were politely turned away.

“They tried to get into Carbone,” says the source, “but they got denied.”

They didn’t let that put a damper on their dinner plans though. The source tells ET that the couple went to nearby Cipriani Socialista instead, and had a great time.

Michael B. Jordan, Lori Harvey Break Up After Over 1 Year

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey have called it quits.

The two, have broken up after dating for a year and a half, a source close to the couple confirms to PEOPLE.

“Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken,” the source says. “They still love each other.” “Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term. He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time,” adds the source. “They had great times together and brought out the best in each other.” CREDIT: FRAZER HARRISON/GETTY

The Queen is celebrated all weekend at Platinum Jubilee

In a crowning moment for her Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II appeared at the balcony of Buckingham Palace Sunday, delighting fans who had hoped to catch a glimpse of her during the final day of festivities marking the monarch’s 70 years on the throne.

The 96-year-old monarch has curtailed her schedule in recent months due to problems moving around. Prior to Sunday, the queen had only appeared in public twice during the four-day holiday weekend celebrations. Officials said she experienced “discomfort” during those events on Thursday.

Thousands massed outside Buckingham Palace for the climax of a boisterous, colorful pageant cheered as the monarch appeared on the balcony with her son and heir, Prince Charles, his wife Camilla, and her eldest grandson Prince William and his family.