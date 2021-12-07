What’s Trending with Leslie & Scooter- Adele tickets are IMPOSSIBLE to get, ‘Mr. Big’ defends Sarah Jessica Parker & MORE

Chris Noth Defended Sarah Jessica Parker in Her Feud with Kim Cattrall

Chris Noth a.ka “Mr. Big” defended SJP in her feud with Kim Cattrall.

In an interview with “The Guardian”, Chris said, quote, “I have absolutely no idea what [Kim’s] thinking is, or her emotions . . . I do know that I’m very close with [Sarah Jessica] and [Kim’s] descriptions of her don’t even come close . . .”I just wish that whole thing had never happened . . . it was sad and uncomfortable . . . I just don’t like to see anyone talking down about SJ because she’s a target and people can be nasty. I feel very protective of her and I was not happy about that.”

For a little refresher, Sarah Jessica sent her condolences to Kim on social media back in 2018 when she lost her brother. To which Kim publicly commented, quote, “Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. . . You are not my family. You are not my friend . . . stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.”

Adele Vegas tickets are impossible to get

Adele fans have been placed on a waitlist for her ‘Weekends with Adele’ Las Vegas residency, due to “extremely high demand”. Those who signed up to nab tickets in the Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale, but were unsuccessful, have to wait for tickets to become available, and there might not even be a general on-sale, due to phenomenal interest.

An email sent to those who tried to bag themselves a seat at one of the hottest tickets in town at the Colosseum inside the world-famous Caesars Palace Hotel next year, began: “Due to extremely high demand for the Adele presale, powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan, you are currently on the waitlist.”

If any more tickets are listed, it will be a luck of the draw situation. It continued: “Should additional tickets become available, registrants will be randomly selected to move off the waitlist and notified via text message. “Due to the limited quantity of tickets available, if demand from Verified Fans exceeds supply, there will not be a Public Onsale.”

The run takes place between January 21 and April 16, 2022, with two shows each weekend.

Travis Scott Says He’s Not Responsible for What Happened at Astroworld

Travis Scott filed a legal response to 11 Astroworld lawsuits, saying he’s not responsible, and should be removed as a defendant. Almost 300 lawsuits have been filed so far, and he’ll probably do the same thing with all of them. His denial came in the form of a legal response to 11 lawsuits that name him and his companies as defendants. He asks that the claims against him be dismissed.

Travis is expected to do this with EVERY civil suit against him, and there are tons of them. But a motion was filed last week to combine all 275 cases that have been filed so far, since so many of them are basically the same. This would make things much more efficient, and would require just one judge to handle the whole thing.

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend did not buy out entire row at Radio City, despite report

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend did not shell out money for an extra row at Radio City Music Hall’s annual Christmas Spectacular, despite a report claiming otherwise.

The couple took their children, Miles and Luna, to the event headlined by the Rockettes on Friday evening, and an eyewitness told Fox News that they “clearly” had purchased the entire row behind them “to avoid having anyone at their backs during the show.” Photos from the family’s night out on the town show just one bodyguard sitting in the otherwise empty row of seats. However, a Radio City Music Hall spokesperson told Page Six that the couple did not purchase the row behind them. It is unclear why the row was empty.

Rebel Wilson Says Her Team Thought Her Weight Loss Would Affect Career as ‘Funny Fat Girl’

Rebel Wilson says she didn’t have the full support of those around her when she began her health journey.

During a recent interview with BBC News, the 41-year-old actress opened up about some of the negative responses she received when beginning her “year of health,” mainly due to her career as the “funny fat girl” on screen. “I got a lot of pushback from my own team actually, here in Hollywood, when I said ‘Okay, I’m going to do this year of health, I feel like I’m really gonna physically transform and change my life,’ ” Wilson recounted.