What’s Trending with Leslie & Scooter- Alec Baldwin gives first sit-down interview since fatal shooting, Meet the NEW Bachelor & MORE

Alec Baldwin Gives First Sit-Down TV Interview Since Fatal Shooting

Alec Baldwin gave his first sit-down TV interview since the fatal October shooting on the set of his film, Rust. The 63-year-old actor spoke with Good Morning America co-anchor George Stephanopoulos, who shared details of their talk on Wednesday’s GMA.

The newsman said Baldwin did not hold back discussing how he fired a prop gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza on the set of Rust.

This will be Baldwin’s first sit-down interview, though he did speak on-camera about the incident on Oct. 30, telling paparazzi that Hutchins was his “friend.”

ABC’s one-hour primetime special with Baldwin airs Thursday at 8 p.m. ET, and will later be available to stream on Hulu. ABC will also have a two-hour 20/20 special on Friday about the on-set shooting.

Clayton Echard officially named ‘The Bachelor’ for Season 26

Meet Clayton Echard!

ABC officially has named Michelle Young’s ex as the next “Bachelor.” Echard, a candidate on the current season of “The Bachelorette” with Young, will lead Season 26

News broke in September that Echard, 28, was likely the next “Bachelor” when photos of him filming with a camera crew were leaked. Although Warner Bros. had no comment on the casting at the time. Echard will get his second shot at love on reality TV in 2022 when his season premieres on Jan. 3.

Selena Gomez Fires Back at Criticism Over ‘Heavy’ Drinking Joke After Kidney Transplant

Selena Gomez made it clear that she can poke fun of herself online — and she isn’t here for people who can’t take a joke. The 29-year-old shared a TikTok video of her reaction to Dr. Dawn Bentel ’s explanation of “heavy” drinking. “The CDC defines heavy drinking as 15 or more drinks a week for men,” the doctor said in the clip. “And eight or more drinks per week for women.” Gomez, who makes concerned faces in her response to Bentel’s definition of “heavy” alcohol consumption, captioned her duet on the social media app, “It’s a joke.”

In the comments section of the post, a social media user replied, “So one of your best friends gives you her kidney and you continue to drink excessively. Damn Selena.” The former Disney star fired back, “It was a joke ass.”

Adele announces Las Vegas concert residency

Adele announced on Tuesday that she’ll begin a Las Vegas concert residency in January at the Colosseum of Caesars Palace Hotel. Titled “Weekends With Adele,” she’ll perform two shows a weekend from Jan. 21 – April 16.

Adele’s fourth studio album, “30,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 last week and is already the top selling album in the US of 2021.

The Colosseum has a crowd capacity of 4,100 and has been the residency home of Celine Dion, Elton John, Bette Midler, Cher, Mariah Carey, Rod Stewart and more.

Presale tickets for the shows will be only be available through registration using Ticketmaster Verified Fan beginning Tuesday.

‘Sex and the City’ Sequel ‘And Just Like That’ Releases Full Trailer

After a brief teaser that dropped earlier in November, the WarnerMedia streaming service is offering up a longer look at the series, which premieres Dec. 9.

