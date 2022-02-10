What’s Trending with Leslie & Scooter- Bob Saget’s family reveals his cause of death, Could new music from Britney Spears be in the works?! & MORE

Bob Saget died of ‘brain bleed,’ fell asleep after hitting head

Bob Saget’s cause of death has been revealed.

The late “Full House” star died after an unspecified trauma to his head, his family confirmed to Page Six in a statement Wednesday evening. “In the weeks since Bob’s passing, we have been overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob’s fans, which has been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful,” they wrote.

“Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities’ investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us.” “The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved.”

Britney Spears returns to dance studio, teases first project in 5 years

Britney Spears is back in her happy place.

The pop star returned to the dance studio and teased that she is working on her first project in five years after being freed from her conservatorship. Spears shared a video to Instagram Wednesday of herself dancing to a fan favorite song from her 2007 album, “Blackout,” in a red cutout bodysuit and black strappy heels.

“This is a tease 😈 of what’s to come !!!!” she captioned the clip. “My song ‘Get Naked’ 🎧 !!! … Just PLAYING around folks !!!!”

Fans and celebrities flooded the comments section of the post with messages of support

A source exclusively told Page Six in November that Britney “wants to make music and perform again,” explaining, “It’s never been her intention to step away from her career altogether. People around Britney spoke for her and said she was retiring, but they were putting words in her mouth.

Kanye Posted Photos from Kim’s “Vogue” Photoshoot to Ask God to Bring Them Back Together

Kanye posted photos of Kim and their kids from her “Vogue” photoshoot, and asked God to bring his family “back together.” This comes days after he publicly feuded with Kim. This comes literally days after he came out denying that he put a hit out on Kim and fought with her over their daughter North’s presence on TikTok.

In Kim’s “Vogue” interview, she doesn’t seem interested in taking him back. Quote, “For so long, I did what made other people happy. And I think in the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy. “And that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s okay to choose you.”

Super Bowl Organizers Are Keeping Halftime Show Rehearsals a Secret By Blasting Jon Bon Jovi 24/7

Super Bowl LVI is going down this Sunday, and apparently the Powers That Be are going the extra mile to make sure absolutely no spoilers are revealed when it comes to the Halftime show. And by that I mean they’ve been blasting Jon Bon Jovi outside the stadium so no one can hear the show artists perform. Help.

TMZ reports that organizers are “blaring rock music outside SoFi Stadium during rehearsals” and have specifically opted for “Red Hot Chili Peppers and Bon Jovi over the speakers to cover up the actual tunes that will be performed on Sunday.”

TMZ reports that “some folks living close to the stadium aren’t too pleased with hearing ‘Livin’ On A Prayer’ while tucking their kids into bed … as the rehearsals have been going on late into the night.”

Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Eminem will take the Halftime stage for a 12 minute set that’s said to be full of surprises.