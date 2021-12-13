What’s Trending with Leslie & Scooter-Golden Globe Nominations are out, Peloton responds to ‘Sex and the City’ death with new AD & MORE

The Golden Globe 2022 Nominations are out!
On Monday morning, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the movies and television shows nominated for the 79th annual Golden Globe Awards. Snoop Dogg helped announce the nominees. Check out all the nominations below..
Best television series — musical or comedy
The Great
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso
Best motion picture — musical or comedy
Cyrano
Don’t Look Up
Licorice Pizza
Tick, Tick… Boom!
West Side Story
Best actor in a television series — drama
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Omar Sy, Lupin
Best supporting actress in a motion picture
Caitriona Balfe, Belfast
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Ruth Negga, Passing
Best actress in a miniseries or television film
Jessica Chastain, Scenes from a Marriage
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Best actor in a miniseries or television film
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Tahar Rahim, The Serpent
Best actor in a motion picture — musical or comedy
Leonardo DiCaprio, Don’t Look Up
Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… Boom!
Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos, In The Heights
Best television series — drama
Lupin
The Morning Show
Pose
Squid Game
Succession
Best actress in a motion picture — musical or comedy
Marion Cotillard, Annette
Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up
Emma Stone, Cruella
Rachel Zegler, West Side Story
Best actress in a television series — drama
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose
Best actress in a motion picture — drama
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Best motion picture — drama
Belfast
CODA
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Best director
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Other Woman
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Denis Villenueve, Dune
Best supporting actor in a motion picture
Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan, Belfast
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Best screenplay — motion picture
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Adam McKay, Don’t Look Up
Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos
Best actor in a motion picture — drama
Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best original score
The French Dispatch, Alexandre Desplat
Encanto, Germaine Franco
The Power of the Dog, Jonny Greenwood
Parallel Mothers, Alberto Iglesias
Dune, Hans Zimmer
Best actor in a television series — musical or comedy
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Best supporting actress in a series, miniseries or television film
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Andie MacDowell, Maid
Sarah Snook, Succession
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Best miniseries or television film
Dopesick
Impeachment: American Crime Story
Maid
Mare of Easttown
The Underground Railroad
Best supporting actor in a series, miniseries or television film
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
O Yeong-su, Squid Game
Best actress in a television series — musical or comedy
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks
Best motion picture — foreign language
Compartment No. 6
Drive My Car
The Hand of God
A Hero
Parallel Mothers
Best motion picture — animated
Encanto
Flee
Luca
My Sunny Maad
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best original song
King Richard, “Be Alive” — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson
Encanto, “Dos Oruguitas”— Lin-Manuel Miranda
Belfast, “Down to Joy” — Van Morrison
Respect, “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” — Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King
No Time to Die, “No Time to Die” — Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell
Peloton responds to ‘And Just Like That’ death with new ad
“And just like that… Mr. Big is alive” – well, at least in a new ad for Peloton.
The fitness company released a commercial featuring Chris Noth on Sunday, just days after his beloved “Sex and the City” character was pronounced dead in HBO Max’s “And Just Like That…” revival series.
During the show’s premiere episode, Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) comes home to find Mr. Big lying in the shower. She discovers he suffered a heart attack moments after a ride with his favorite instructor, Allegra, portrayed by Peloton’s Jess King.
The all-new ad shows Noth and King sitting across from each other on a couch, in front of a crackling fire.
“To new beginnings,” Noth tells King, who replies, “You look great.”
“Oh, I feel great,” Noth adds. “Should we take another ride? Life’s too short not to.”
Check it out below…
West Side Story Underwhelms at Box Office with $10.5M But Still Earns No. 1 Spot Opening Weekend
West Side Story found its place atop the North American box office, though its opening weekend totals underperformed what was expected of the movie musical.
The Steven Spielberg–directed reimagining of the 1961 film took in an estimated $10.5 million over the weekend, which is low even for the pandemic-affected box office, according to Variety and The New York Times. The film debuted with high praise from critics, as it currently holds a 93 percent aggregate score on Rotten Tomatoes.