What’s Trending with Leslie & Scooter- Hollywood mourns Bob Saget, The 79th Annual Golden Globe Winners announced & MORE

The 79th Annual Golden Globe Winners

This year’s Golden Globes were . . . different. Instead of having a televised award show, winners were simply announced online. The show was cancelled because the Hollywood Foreign Press Association needs to reform. There’s a lot of controversy over their lack of diversity and unethical behavior. And the surge in coronavirus cases didn’t help.

So here, with a distinct lack of fanfare, is the complete list of the 79th Annual Golden Globe winners:

Movie Awards

Best Drama: “The Power of the Dog”

Best Actress in a Drama: Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”

Best Actor in a Drama: Will Smith, “King Richard”

Best Musical or Comedy: “West Side Story”

Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy: Rachel Zegler, “West Side Story”

Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy: Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick . . . Boom!”

Best Animated Feature Film: “Encanto”

Best Supporting Actress: Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”

Best Supporting Actor: Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”

Best Director: Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”

Best Original Song: “No Time to Die” by Billie Eilish, from the Bond movie “No Time to Die”

Best Original Score: “Dune”

Best Screenplay: “Belfast” (Written by Kenneth Branagh)

Best Foreign-Language Film: “Drive My Car” (Japan)

TV Awards

Best Drama Series: “Succession”

Best Actress in a Drama: Mj Rodriguez, “Pose”

Best Actor in a Drama: Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Best Musical or Comedy Series: “Hacks”

Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Series: Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Series: Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Best Miniseries or TV Movie: “The Underground Railroad”

Best Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie: Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”

Best Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie: Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries, or TV Movie: Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries, or TV Movie: O Yeong-su, “Squid Game”

Bob Saget, comedian and beloved TV dad, dead at 65

Bob Saget, the actor-comedian known for his role as beloved single dad Danny Tanner on the sitcom Full House and as the wisecracking host of America’s Funniest Home Videos, died while on a standup tour. He was 65.

Deputies in Orange County, Fla., were called Sunday about an “unresponsive man” in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando and found Saget dead, according to a sheriff’s statement on Twitter. Detectives found “no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.” Saget was in Florida as part of his “I Don’t Do Negative Comedy Tour.” After warm audience receptions to his gigs Friday in Orlando and Saturday in the Ponte Vedra Beach resort area, he celebrated online.

“I’m back in comedy like I was when I was 26. I guess I’m finding my new voice and loving every moment of it,” he posted Saturday on Instagram.

Fellow comedians and friends praised Saget not only for his wit, but his kindness.

Bob Saget…

Just the funniest and nicest… — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) January 10, 2022

Sail on my friend Bob Saget With your huge heart and abject lunacy,my condolences to his daughters & other family — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) January 10, 2022

I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby. — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) January 10, 2022

Pete Davidson thanks Bob Saget for helping him through ‘mental health stuff’

Pete Davidson paid heartfelt tribute to Bob Saget shortly after news of the “Full House” alum’s sudden death broke.

The “Saturday Night Live” star described Saget as “one of the nicest men on the planet” who always looked out for him and his mental health.

“When I was younger and several times throughout our friendship he helped me get through some rough mental health stuff,” Davidson, 28, wrote in a statement shared on “SNL” writer Dave Sirus’ Instagram.

“He stayed on the phone with my mom for hours trying to help in anyway he can – connecting us with doctors and new things we can try,” Davidson continued. “He would check in on me and make sure I was okay.” The “King of Staten Island” star, who previously shared with fans that he was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder, closed out his message by thanking Saget for his “kindness.” “I love you Bob it was an honor to know you,” he concluded. “Thank you for your kindness and friendship. My condolences to the family.”