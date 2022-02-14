What’s Trending with Leslie & Scooter- Is Leonardo DiCaprio a bad Wingman? Eminem Takes a Knee During 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Performance & MORE

Even Leonardo DiCaprio Couldn’t Help Tobey Maguire Hook Up

Toby Maguire and Leonardo DiCaprio went to a Hollywood club, and Leo tried to hook Tobey up with three different women . . . but he struck out with all of them. A source says, quote, “Even with Leo’s help, Tobey couldn’t land a girl.”

According to the “New York Post”, Tobey and Leo hit a Hollywood club Thursday night, and Tobey came up empty. A source says, quote, “They came to the club together for a boys’ night out. It was very clear that Tobey was on the prowl and Leo was his wingman. Leo introduced Tobey to three different blondes. “Even with Leo’s help, Tobey couldn’t land a girl. None of them seemed interested when introduced.” They left after less than two hours because, quote, “it was clear they were having no luck.”

Eminem Takes a Knee During 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Eminem seemingly continued the movement Colin Kaepernick started years ago by taking a knee during the Super Bowl 56 halftime show.

After performing his Oscar and Grammy-winning track “Lose Yourself” on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, Eminem sunk to his knee and held his head in his hand while Dr. Dre performed some of Tupac’s “I Ain’t Mad at Cha” in a tribute.

Despite reports that the kneeling was against the NFL’s wishes, a spokesman told USA Today reporter Mike Freeman that “the NFL watched every rehearsal this week and that element was included.” During the 2016 season, former quarterback Kaepernick began kneeling while the national anthem played at the beginning of each of his NFL games to protest racial injustice, police brutality and systemic oppression. The year following his polarizing protests, Kaepernick opted out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers. Since then, he has been unable to sign with any NFL team.

Kanye West Declared ‘Civil War’ On Pete Davidson With Bizarre Marvel Post, Then Deleted It

What was once perceived as a pretty smooth-sailing divorce between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West has since been tossed out the window. Lately, the two have been locked in a very public back-and-forth about everything from legal paperwork to co-parenting matters, largely at the behest of the infamous rapper. He also instigated beef with Kardashian’s new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, using a diss track threatening to beat his ass (literally). Now, things have gotten so far out of hand that West recently declared “Civil War” on the SNL alum with a bizarre Marvel post – then promptly deleted it.

In the Instagram post, Kanye West invoked Marvel’s original poster for Captain America: Civil War. But instead of Steve Rodgers and Tony Stark at odds, the 44-year-old hilariously photoshopped his and Pete Davidson’s heads into their places, with other celebs flanking their respective opposing “armies,” so to speak.