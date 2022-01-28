What’s Trending with Leslie & Scooter-Jason Momoa Is Reportedly Living In An RV After Split, George Clooney And Brad Pitt Took A Pay Cut On Upcoming Movie & MORE

Jason Momoa reportedly living in $750K RV after Lisa Bonet breakup

Jason Momoa appears to be living in a pricey RV parked at a friend’s house in Los Angeles after his breakup with Lisa Bonet.

The “Aquaman” actor, 42, was spotted looking quite comfortable around the $750,000 black camper van earlier this week. The RV is situated at his friend’s pad, near the Topanga Hills home where Bonet, 53, and their two kids live. Momoa looked less than red carpet worthy, wearing a purple T-shirt with holes and white paint stains splattered across it. His luscious long mane also looked like it could’ve used a good brushing, but his blue jeans seemed clean and slimming. The “Game of Thrones” alum was also spotted on a quiet walk around the property with his assistant.

While Momoa may have downgraded from his $3.5 million home, his Ford RV isn’t the average camper. The actor had the luxury RV customized by Colorado-based company EarthRoamer.

Kylie Jenner Is Being Called Out for Recycling the Same Products in Her Cosmetics Line

Kylie Jenner is under fire over her Kylie Cosmetics because fans say she just “recycles” the same products and colors over and over again. She’s coming out with a Kylie Cosmetics Valentine’s collection.

People were pretty quick to point out that many of the items are very similar to former collections . . . and she’s basically recycling products. One user on Twitter said, quote, “Is it really necessary to release new makeup collections EVERY year for EVERY holiday? At this point you’re selling the same colors in new packaging . . .so wasteful . . . the same thing recycled every holiday.”

Another person tweeted, quote, “Kylie why does your new collection look like the same recycled colors?”

George Clooney And Brad Pitt Took A Pay Cut On Upcoming Movie To Guarantee Theatrical Release

George Clooney is opening up about his upcoming movie with Brad Pitt, which was recently bought by Apple Original Films after a bidding war.

The Oscar-winning actor and director says that he and Brad agreed to take a lower salary if the studio agreed to one condition.

The untitled thriller movie, which is rumored to be a “tale of two lone wolf fixers assigned to the same job”, will be written and directed by Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts.

“Yeah. Brad and I. It was an exciting time because it got to be one of those weird bidding wars which happen every once in a while, and it ended up being pretty extreme, and Apple came in with a really big number for Brad and I,” he told Deadline.

George added, “And we said we’d like to take less as long as we can guarantee that we can have a theatrical release, and they said great.”

George also talked about streaming movies living in the same world as theatrical releases.

“I do think that there’s a way that we can all co-exist,” he said. “You know, I do think that there is a version of this that we can do. There’s a lot of movies that are fun to still see on a big screen. You know, the film I’m doing with Julia [Roberts]right now is a Universal film, and it’s a comedy, and comedies are fun to see in a room full of people.”