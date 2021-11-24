What’s Trending with Leslie & Scooter- Jonas Brothers get ROASTED, Andrew Garfield May Change the Way You Think About Grief & MORE

Do You Eat Your Thanksgiving Dinner in the Afternoon Like Ryan Seacrest, or Evening Like Kelly Ripa?
On “Live with Kelly and Ryan”, Ryan Seacrest said he eats Thanksgiving dinner at 2:30 p.m. Kelly Ripa said her family eats at dinnertime . . . and guest Kevin Hart said his family goes even later . . . like 8:00 p.m. The topic came up recently on “Live with Kelly and Ryan”, and it quickly turned into a debate. Ryan Seacrest said his family eats at 2:30 p.m and guest Kevin Hart freaked!
He said, quote, “Are you kidding? Dinner is at like eight. We eat at 8:00 p.m.! And before that, you drink! I really got upset right now! I will literally fight you! Oh my God, I would be so upset.”
Kelly agreed, saying, quote, “Thanksgiving dinner is dinner which means it should happen at dinner time.”
The Jonas Brothers Get Roasted in L.A.
Netflix‘s “Jonas Brothers Family Roast” came out yesterday and it is VERY funny.
No topic was off-limits for the “Sucker” singers, and they were roasted on everything from their solo projects (or lack thereof), decision to wear purity rings as teens and their marriages.
Check out some of the funnier moments below..
Andrew Garfield May Change the Way You Think About Grief
Actor Andrew Garfield lost his mother in 2019 and he’s still grieving. But that’s a GOOD THING. He explained why the other night on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”.
He said, quote, “I love talking about her, by the way, so if I cry, it’s only a beautiful thing. This is all the unexpressed love, the grief that will remain with us until we pass because we never get enough time with each other, no matter if someone lives until 60, 15, or 99.
Check out the very moving moment…