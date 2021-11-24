What’s Trending with Leslie & Scooter- Jonas Brothers get ROASTED, Andrew Garfield May Change the Way You Think About Grief & MORE

On “Live with Kelly and Ryan”, Ryan Seacrest said he eats Thanksgiving dinner at 2:30 p.m. Kelly Ripa said her family eats at dinnertime . . . and guest Kevin Hart said his family goes even later . . . like 8:00 p.m. The topic came up recently on “Live with Kelly and Ryan”, and it quickly turned into a debate. Ryan Seacrest said his family eats at 2:30 p.m and guest Kevin Hart freaked!

He said, quote, “Are you kidding? Dinner is at like eight. We eat at 8:00 p.m.! And before that, you drink! I really got upset right now! I will literally fight you! Oh my God, I would be so upset.”

Kelly agreed, saying, quote, “Thanksgiving dinner is dinner which means it should happen at dinner time.”