What’s Trending with Leslie & Scooter- Kim Kardashian’s advice for working women sparks backlash, Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox Blasted by PETA & MORE

Kim Kardashian Just Alienated Her Entire Fanbase

In the midst of hyping up the upcoming reality show The Kardashians, the careful, cunning Kim Kardashian made a big mistake, and spoke down to her audience.

During a video interview with Variety, Kardashian confidently stated:

“I have the best advice for women in business – get your f****** ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days … if you put in the work, you will receive results. It’s that simple.”

The quote instantly floated to the top of the news cycle, completely overshadowing the positive tone of Variety’s interview. A few years ago, when the “girlboss” trend was still popular, Kardashian’s words might have landed differently. But two years into a global pandemic, in which workers have found themselves drowning in debt, childcare and healthcare costs, overwhelmed by working long hours for low pay, the sentiment really stung.

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum are getting serious

“The Batman” star Zoë Kravitz is super serious about boyfriend Channing Tatum, a source tells Page Six. The source tells us that Kravitz — who has been dating the “Magic Mike” star since last summer — has told close friends that she is looking towards the future with the hunky actor.

“Things are going great with Channing and she is incredibly happy,” says a source. “She is in a good place career-wise and he has a good record of being a dad.” The source tells us Kravitz, whose parents are actress Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz, adds that she has confided in people that she “Wouldn’t mind having one kid.”

Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox Blasted by PETA for Choosing Purebred Kitten Over Shelter Cat

Less than two weeks after Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox introduced their new Bengal kitten named Whiskey to the world, PETA is taking a stand against designer pets.

The animal rights organization revealed this week that they’ve plastered posters all over West Hollywood, Calif., depicting a cat in a cage with the caption “Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly: Why do you hate me?”

In a press release about the posters, PETA celebrity relations manager Matt Kilbourne wrote in a letter to the couple: “Congratulations on the engagement of twin flames and two halves of the same soul. But really, didn’t even half of the soul consider homeless cats, who number in the tens of thousands at animal shelters in L.A., before purchasing a purebred one? In addition to having Whiskey neutered, if you decide to add to your family again, can we please ask that you get a friend for him at one of L.A.’s shelters so that you can help ease the overpopulation problem rather than exacerbate it?”

According to PETA, more than 15,850 cats entered L.A. city shelters in 2021 and more than half of them were kittens. In the U.S., around 70 million cats and dogs are homeless at any given time, an estimated 10% of whom end up in shelters.