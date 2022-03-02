What’s Trending with Leslie & Scooter- Latest ‘Wheel of Fortune’ disaster, Would you pay more to see “The Batman”? & MORE

Latest ‘Wheel of Fortune’ disaster has fans ‘screaming at the TV’
Tuesday night’s “Wheel of Fortune” episode has social media watchdogs barking about the show’s “dumbest moment ever.” The frustrating episode featured three contestants taking a whopping eight turns and 10 attempts to solve the puzzle: “Another feather _n yo_r _a_” While the correct answer was simply “Another feather in your cap,” the players took several tries to get there — and it left viewers very frustrated.
God help us all pic.twitter.com/rnQbkNvT7j
— Josh Gad (@joshgad) March 2, 2022
Scarlett Johansson Had to Explain What a Thong Is to Her Daughter
Scarlett Johansson is like every other parent, having their child question their every move. She even had to explain what a thong is after her daughter asked why her underwear goes up her butt crack. In an interview with “InStyle”, Scarlett said, quote, “She asked me why my underwear went up my butt crack, and I had to try to explain what a panty line was. I was like, ’cause you don’t want a line in your pants’ . . .”She was like ‘Why?’ And I was like, ’cause then you could see my underwear,’ and she was like ‘But you are wearing underwear’ . . . Like I know, it’s weird.”
Her daughter pretty much questions her every move . . . she also asked why she was tweezing her eyebrows, curling her eyelashes, and what a tampon is and what it’s for.
AMC is charging more for The Batman tickets as part of a ‘variable pricing’ experiment
AMC Theatres is charging higher prices for tickets to The Batman, CEO Adam Aron announced Tuesday, as the movie theater chain begins to experiment with so-called variable pricing for different films. The news marks the arrival, at last, of a long-anticipated change in strategy for movie theaters, coming as the business continues to struggle amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
As Aron noted during an earnings call, ticket prices for The Batman are “slightly higher than the prices… for other movies playing in the same theaters at the same time.” As of this writing, AMC is charging $1.50 more for an adult ticket to the superhero film in Los Angeles, compared to a ticket to another movie at the same time and same venue.
“This is all quite novel in the United States, but actually, AMC has been doing it for years in our European theaters,” the CEO added. “Indeed, in Europe, we charge a premium for the best seats in the house, as do just about all other sellers of tickets in other industries — think sports events, concerts, and live theater, for example.”