What’s Trending with Leslie & Scooter- Latest ‘Wheel of Fortune’ disaster, Would you pay more to see “The Batman”? & MORE

Latest ‘Wheel of Fortune’ disaster has fans ‘screaming at the TV’

Tuesday night’s “Wheel of Fortune” episode has social media watchdogs barking about the show’s “dumbest moment ever.” The frustrating episode featured three contestants taking a whopping eight turns and 10 attempts to solve the puzzle: “Another feather _n yo_r _a_” While the correct answer was simply “Another feather in your cap,” the players took several tries to get there — and it left viewers very frustrated.

God help us all pic.twitter.com/rnQbkNvT7j — Josh Gad (@joshgad) March 2, 2022

Scarlett Johansson Had to Explain What a Thong Is to Her Daughter

Scarlett Johansson is like every other parent, having their child question their every move. She even had to explain what a thong is after her daughter asked why her underwear goes up her butt crack. In an interview with “InStyle”, Scarlett said, quote, “She asked me why my underwear went up my butt crack, and I had to try to explain what a panty line was. I was like, ’cause you don’t want a line in your pants’ . . .”She was like ‘Why?’ And I was like, ’cause then you could see my underwear,’ and she was like ‘But you are wearing underwear’ . . . Like I know, it’s weird.”

Her daughter pretty much questions her every move . . . she also asked why she was tweezing her eyebrows, curling her eyelashes, and what a tampon is and what it’s for.

AMC is charging more for The Batman tickets as part of a ‘variable pricing’ experiment