What’s Trending With Leslie & Scooter- Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Are Engaged, Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet split & MORE

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Are Engaged and Sealed Union by Drinking ‘Each Other’s Blood’

Megan Fox said yes!

The Transformers actress, 35, is engaged to boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly after over a year of dating. Fox and Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, shared the announcement on their respective Instagram accounts on Wednesday. Fox met Kelly, 31, while filming her movie Midnight in the Switchgrass. The pair made their relationship Instagram official last summer after she appeared in his “Bloody Valentine” music video. In their first joint interview as a couple, she called Kelly her “twin flame” and said that they had an instant connection on set. “I was like, ‘Who is going to play this role?’ And [director Randall Emmett] was like, ‘Oh, we just got Machine Gun Kelly,’ and immediately, I was like, ‘Uh oh,'” she recalled in a July 2020 episode of the Give Them Lala … With Randall podcast. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox) David Beckham Writes Lunchbox Note to ‘A–hole’ Victoria Beckham: ‘Come Home Happier’ David Beckham put wife Victoria Beckham on blast for her bad mood in a note that he left in her lunchbox. The fashion designer, 47, posted a photo of the message via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, January 12. “Enjoy lunch a–hole,” the retired soccer star, 46, quipped in the handwritten note. “Come home happier.” For good measure, he added a smiley face to ensure the intention behind the gesture was clear. David signed the scrap of paper, which was attached to the outside of a plastic container, “Lots of love, you know who.”

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet split: ‘We free each other’

“Aquaman” star Jason Momoa and “The Cosby Show” alum Lisa Bonet have split, Momoa revealed via Instagram Wednesday.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times,” the couple’s joint statement began. “A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring.”

It continued, “And so We share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty. “The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become.”

Concluding with a bit of free-verse poesy, the post concluded, “Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our Children. Teaching our Children What’s possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail.”

Mark Wahlberg launched a tequila. He plans to make it No. 1

Mark Wahlberg is launching a tequila brand after George Clooney, The Rock and Kendall Jenner did it first.

The Ted star, 50, has announced his collaboration with Flecha Azul, which was co-founded by Mexican PGA golfer Abraham Ancer and entrepreneur Aron Marquez, and revealed his reason for investing was the passion the pair showed him for their unique alcoholic drink.