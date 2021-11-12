What’s Trending with Leslie & Scooter- New Trailer drops for ‘Sex and the City’ spinoff ‘And Just Like That’, Adele almost didn’t release upcoming album & MORE

Another Person Died of Injuries Suffered at Astroworld

A 22-year-old college student who was critically injured in the crush of fans at the Astroworld festival in Houston has died, the family’s lawyer said Thursday, bringing the death toll to nine.

Bharti Shahani, who was set to graduate from Texas A&M University in the spring, died Wednesday night, attorney James Lassiter said during a news conference. All of the concertgoers who died following the Friday night show were between the ages of 14 and 27, underscoring how the tragedy unfolded in a mostly younger crowd.

A 9-year-old boy who was also injured at the sold-out festival of 50,000 people remained in a medically induced coma, according to family.

Taylor Swift’s ‘All Too Well’ lyrics imply age caused Jake Gyllenhaal breakup

Taylor Swift’s new lyrics for her 10-minute version of “All Too Well” indicates her nine-year age gap with Jake Gyllenhaal was the reason for their breakup.

In the new version, released Friday on her rerecorded “Red” album, Swift sings, “You said if we had been closer in age maybe it would have been fine / And that made me want to die.”

The 31-year-old singer has never officially confirmed the song is about Gyllenhaal, 40, but it’s become widely accepted that it is.

The additional lyrics in her rerecorded version point to the heartbreak she felt at the time, with lyrics such as, “They say all’s well that ends well, but I’m in a new hell / Every time you double cross my mind.”

The “Nightcrawler” star reportedly dated the Grammy winner from October to December 2010 when they split just before her 21st birthday, which also plays a role in the updated tune.

Trailer for ‘Sex and the City’ spinoff ‘And Just Like That’ drops

The “Sex and the City” spinoff “And Just Like That…” finally has a trailer and a premiere date.

Premiering Dec. 9 on HBO Max, the show will pick up a decade and change after Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte York (Kristin Davis), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and Samatha Jones (Kim Cattrall) were last onscreen — although the reboot will notably be sans Samantha.

The much-anticipated show will follow the women as they make the transition from navigating life, love, and friendship in their 30s to navigating it in their 50s. CHECK IT OUT!

Adele ‘almost didn’t release new heartbreak album’

Adele would have shelved her comeback album for good if it wasn’t coming out now.

The Grammy winner poured her heartbreak from her divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki into 30 – the follow-up to 2015’s 25 – but she has admitted she could have easily ditched the entire project, because she’s since “moved on” and is with boyfriend Rich Paul.

In an interview with Rolling Stone magazine, the Easy On Me hitmaker confessed, “If it wasn’t coming out now, I think I probably would never put it out. I know I would’ve changed my mind and been like, ‘It’s moved on. Let’s start the next album’. And I couldn’t do that to this album. I feel like it deserves to come out.”

30 drops on Nov. 19.