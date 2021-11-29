What’s Trending with Leslie & Scooter- Ryan Reynolds is moved to tears, TimBiebs are here!! & MORE

Ryan Reynolds, Catherine O’Hara brought to tears during song tributes for their Governor General’s awards

Canadian actors Ryan Reynolds and Catherine O’Hara were honoured with the Governor General’s Performing Arts Awards on Friday and received touching song tributes during the ceremony that prompted both tears and laughter.

Former Barenaked Ladies member Steven Page performed an original song, “Canada Love You Back,” for Reynolds and thanked him for supporting Canadian causes while poking fun at the actor.

In his reaction video, the Vancouver-born star of the “Deadpool” film series can be seen laughing and wiping away tears as he watched the tribute.

Last night, Canada honoured me with a Governor General's Award and this video. I'm not crying. It's just maple syrup. @stevenpage is a friend and legend for wasting this amazing song on me. Thank you to Her Excellency, @GGCanada, Mary Simon. #GGAwards @CanadasNAC I'm a wreck. pic.twitter.com/0ALteFw2QN — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 27, 2021

George Clooney thought 2018 motorcycle crash was the ‘last minute’ of his life

George Clooney believed his 2018 motorcycle crash would be the last few moments of his life.

The “Gravity” star — rather bleakly — said in a new interview that he was convinced he would die with strangers crowding around him filming instead of trying to get help.

“If you’re in the public eye, what you realize when you’re on the ground thinking it’s the last minute of your life is that, for some people, it’s just going to be entertainment for their Facebook page,” he told the Sunday Times.

“I’m a pretty positive guy, but that told me — clearly — that you really are here just for their entertainment.”

Clooney, now 60, was driving in Sardinia, Italy, at 75 mph when a car in front of him turned and he flew over the handlebars. Though he’s “fine now,” he didn’t think he would live to see his wife, Amal Clooney, and twin children, Alexander and Ella, again.

Justin Bieber and Tim Hortons’ limited-edition TimBiebs are finally here

TimBiebs are now available at Tim Hortons!

Tim Hortons, has joined forces with Justin Bieber to create three new limited-edition Timbit flavours.

The three new flavours are Chocolate White Fudge, Sour Cream Chocolate Chip, and Birthday Cake Waffle.

The Biebs worked with Tim Hortons to come up with different flavour combinations that his fans could truly enjoy.

Lindsay Lohan is engaged!

Lindsay Lohan has announced she is engaged to boyfriend to Bader S Shammas in a gushing post on Instagram.

The Hollywood star shared the news with her 9.7 million followers and posted a trio of loved-up snaps.

A source close to the 34-year-old told us: “Lindsay’s relationship with Bader (Shammas) is going strong. She has been with him for about two years now.”