What’s Trending with Leslie & Scooter – SAG Awards 2022: Complete List of Winners, Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are back Together & MORE

SAG Awards 2022: See the Complete List of Winners

Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture Belfast

CODA (Winner)

Don’t Look Up

House of Gucci

King Richard Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye (WINNER) Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter Lady Gaga, House of Gucci Jennifer Hudson, Respect Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… Boom

Will Smith, King Richard (WINNER)

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role Caitríona Balfe, Belfast

Cate Blanchett, Nightmare Alley

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story (WINNER)

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Ruth Negga, Passing Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza

Troy Kotsur, CODA (WINNER)

Jared Leto, House of Gucci

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series The Great

Hacks

The Kominsky Method

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso (WINNER) Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series The Handmaid’s Tale

The Morning Show

Squid Game

Succession (WINNER)

Yellowstone Outstanding performance by a female actor in a miniseries or television movie Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown (WINNER) Outstanding performance by a male actor in a miniseries or television movie Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick (WINNER)

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series Elle Fanning, The Great

Sandra Oh, The Chair

Jean Smart, Hacks (WINNER)

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso (WINNER) Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game (WINNER)

Jeremy Strong, Succession Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game (WINNER)

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sarah Snook, Succession

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show Selena Gomez goes barefoot to present 2022 SAG Award after falling on red carpet

Selena Gomez sauntered on stage barefoot at Sunday night’s 2022 SAG Awards while presenting the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role alongside her co-star Martin Short. The “Only Murders in the Building” actress, 29, stunned in a black Oscar de la Renta gown. She accessorized her look — curated by longtime stylist Kate Young — with a necklace by Bulgari that boasts more than 200 carats of diamonds and is worth a whopping $1 million. Gomez — who is also nominated for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series — wore black heels while walking the red carpet. But after she tripped and fell to her knees in front of photographers, she understandably ditched them for the night.

Leave it to Selena Gomez to make even slipping on the red carpet look good https://t.co/7JzhcPAuQp pic.twitter.com/buTnCE8vJf — Variety (@Variety) February 28, 2022

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Are Giving Their Marriage Another Chance

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet might be giving their marriage another chance. After 12 years together, two children, and five years of marriage, Momoa confirmed his divorce from Bonet on Jan. 17. But in a wonderful turn of events, the couple have moved back in together and are working through marital issues, according to a close friend of Momoa.

Momoa previously confirmed in a now-deleted Instagram post that, “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times. A revolution is unfolding ~ and our family is of no exception . . . feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so~ We share our Family news ~ That we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~ But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.”

In a recent report by HollywoodLife, a close friend of the “Aquaman” actor alleges that “Jason moved back in with Lisa about two weeks ago and they are very much back together. They decided to work on things rather than throw in the towel because they have so much invested in each other.” The source explained that the couple’s two teenage children — 14-year-old Lola and 13-year-old Nakoa-Wolf — are “absolutely thrilled” that their parents are repairing their marriage and family. “Everyone is really hoping that they can make this work this time around,” the source added.

Simon Cowell Says He Turned Down a $150,000 Offer to Judge a Couple Having Sex – And Regrets It

Thanks to his many years of judging TV competitions, people definitely come to Simon Cowell for, well, judgment. Apparently, that includes requests to judge sexual endeavors — and they’re willing to pay quite a bit.

During an appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” on Thursday, Meyers had to ask if Cowell ever had people coming up to him on the street, asking him to judge things. The “America’s Got Talent” and former “American Idol” judge confirmed that “I get that all the time,” and revealed that once upon a time, he was offered money to judge a very personal moment.

“This is a true story, a couple came up to me in a restaurant and said ‘We’ll pay you X amount of dollars’ to watch them having sex, and will I judge it?” Cowell said. “And I said, ‘Well, how much?’ And stupidly said no.”