What’s Trending with Leslie & Scooter- Sarah Jessica Parker says She Wouldn’t Be OK With Kim Cattrall Returning to SATC Reboot, Will Renee Zellweger Get Canceled for Wearing a Fat Suit? & MORE

Sarah Jessica Parker: I don’t think I’d be OK with Kim Cattrall on ‘AJLT’

Sarah Jessica Parker erased any possibility of Kim Cattrall showing up.

When Parker was asked whether she would be OK with Cattrall joining a potential second season of “And Just Like That…,” the “Sex and the City” star gave a brutally honest answer.

“I don’t think I would, because I think there’s just too much public history of feelings on her part that she’s shared,” Parker told Variety. “I haven’t participated in or read articles, although people are inclined to let me know.”

Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones on the original HBO series and was missing from the revival save for the occasional text message, has long maintained she would never return to the franchise because of feuds with her former co-stars.

Will Renee Zellweger Get Canceled for Wearing a Fat Suit on her New Show?

Renee Zellweger wears a fat suit to play a real-life murderer in the upcoming NBC series “The Thing About Pam”. Will she face the same criticism Sarah Paulsen did when she wore one last year in “American Crime Story”?

One of the MANY things actors aren’t allowed to do anymore is play a heavy person when they’re NOT heavy in real life. So it’ll be interesting to see what happens to Renee Zellweger now that the trailer is out for her new NBC series “The Thing About Pam”. The six-episode series tells the story of real-life murderer Pamela Hupp . . . and since she was a bigger woman, Renee wore a FAT SUIT to play her. “The Thing About Pam” premieres on March 8th.

Jennifer Lopez’ Turned the Tables on the “Today” Show Hosts After They Tried to Pry Into Her Personal Life

On the “Today” show yesterday, Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie tried to pry into Jennifer Lopez’s relationship with Ben Affleck. But then when Hoda tried to hide a magazine cover with an inset about her recent breakup, J-Lo turned the tables on her. Savannah tried to get J-Lo to open up about her relationship with Ben but Jennifer said she wanted to, quote, “hold a little bit of that privately.”

Not long after that, Hoda held up the latest “People” magazine, with J-Lo on the cover. But she put her hand over the upper right corner, which had an inset about Hoda’s recent breakup with her boyfriend. And J-Lo said, quote, “Why are you trying to block out the corner? You don’t want to talk about your personal stuff? Is that what it is, Hoda?”

Hoda replied with, “Touché.”