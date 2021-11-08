What’s Trending with Leslie & Scooter- The latest on the tragedy at a music festival in Houston, Big Bird gets the COVID-19 vaccine! & MORE

Eight People Died During Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival

Eight people died during Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston on Friday night, after the crowd surged toward the stage. Another 25 were hospitalized, and hundreds were treated at the scene. Travis said he’s “absolutely devastated.”

In addition, 25 people were hospitalized with injuries, and hundreds were treated at the scene. There were about 50,000 people at the show. It was supposed to be a two-day event, but obviously, Saturday’s activities were canceled.

Authorities haven’t figured out yet what caused the stampede

Travis Tweeted that he was “absolutely devastated.” And in a video on his Instagram Story he added, quote, “You know my fans, my fans really mean the world to me and I’ll always just really want to leave them with a positive experience. “Any time I can make out anything that’s going on, I stop the show and help them get the help they need. I could just never imagine the severity of the situation.”

But there WERE people who tried to sound the alarm. Two people actually climbed a ladder to get to a cameraman, and begged him to do something. One of them was even shouting that someone was DEAD. But he didn’t listen.

Someone also posted video of Travis seeing an ambulance trying to make its way through the crowd, stopping for a few seconds, then resuming the show, and telling the crowd to, quote, “make this mother[effing] ground shake.”

There are also videos of fans chanting “Stop the show,” as well as a clip that APPEARS to show Travis actually looking down at paramedics trying to resuscitate someone, and ignoring it.

Not surprisingly, there are already lawsuits against Travis and Live Nation . . . but one of them also names Drake as a defendant, because he supposedly helped incite the crowd.

Kanye West dating model Vinetria amid Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson rumors

Kanye West is dating model Vinetria

Sources say that the “Flashing Lights” rapper — who said in an interview taped last month that he still wants to be with estranged wife Kim Kardashian — has been “hooking up with” Vinetria “for a while now.”

West, 44, and Vinetria, 22, attended their first public event together this weekend: his Donda Academy’s debut basketball game in Minneapolis.

The pair were photographed courtside as they enjoyed the game together, as seen in pics and videos shared to social media.

Meanwhile sources say that the Kardashians are “worried” about West as Kim’s new close bond with Pete Davidson continues to heat up.

“Everybody in the family is worried about how Kanye will react to Kim spending so much time with Pete,” one source said. “Kanye recently said he still wants to be with her, so he can’t be taking this well.”

Big Bird reveals he has been vaccinated against COVID-19

To help excite and encourage children about getting the COVID-19 vaccine, Sesame Street‘s Big Bird announced that he just got the shot and is feeling great about it.

“I got the COVID-19 vaccine today!,” Big Bird tweeted over the weekend, breaking a months-long hiatus on the social media site. “My wing is feeling a little sore, but it’ll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy.”

The beloved character also revealed something he recently found out, which is “I’ve been getting vaccines since I was a little bird. I had no idea!”

Big Bird’s vaccination announcement received an unexpected shout-out from President Joe Biden, who responded, “Good on ya, @BigBird. Getting vaccinated is the best way to keep your whole neighborhood safe.”

Several happy parents also commended Big Bird, saying his words eased their children’s worries about their upcoming vaccination appointments.