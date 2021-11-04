What’s Trending with Leslie & Scooter- Which reality dating show is getting a reboot?, Tom Hanks says NO to Space & MORE!

Fox Is Bringing Back “Joe Millionaire”

The network has ordered a new version of its dating show Joe Millionaire to debut in January — 19 years after the first iteration of the show became a huge hit. The new show is officially titled Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer and will feature two men courting 20 women. One of the guys is, in fact, a millionaire, and the other decidedly isn’t; the women won’t know which is which at the outset.

Joe Millionaire premiered in January 2003 and starred Evan Marriott, a construction worker and sometime model who posed as a millionaire in search of a wife. A takeoff on ABC’s then two-season-old Bachelor format, the series was a runaway hit, peaking at a huge 40 million viewers for its finale.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have second date night in NYC

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s rumored romance appears to be heating up as the pair went out to dinner for the second night in a row Wednesday

Apparently Davidson, 27, was first to arrive at hotspot Zero Bond, Manhattan’s A-list private members’ club.

The “Saturday Night Live” star rolled up with friends in tow, wearing a pair of jeans and white sneakers for the occasion, along with a green plaid jacket.

Kardashian, 41, kept both her rumored new man and the press waiting and arrived after Davidson with security, clad in a clingy Balenciaga all-black outfit.

On Tuesday, sources told us that Davidson “arranged a dinner on the rooftop” of Campania’s, an Italian restaurant located in the comedian’s hometown of Staten Island.

Some of the Biggest Actors Who Turned Down Doing a Sequel or Reboot

1. WILL FERRELL turned down “Elf 2” because the premise was too similar to the first movie and didn’t want to lie that it was good, even if the pay was good.

2. KIM CATTRALL did not want to return for the new “Sex and the City” series, “And Just Like That”. In a 2019 interview when asked if she’d return, she simply said, “Never . . . it’s a no from me.”

3. KEANU REEVES turned down “Speed 2” to play Hamlet in a 1995 Canadian production. Fox didn’t work with him again until 2008 with “The Day the Earth Stood Still”.

4. JODIE FOSTER didn’t return as Clarice Starling for “Hannibal” because she was already doing another movie.

5. MARY-KATE and ASHLEY OLSEN didn’t return for “Fuller House”. Ashley didn’t feel comfortable acting again and Mary-Kate said the timing was bad.

Tom Hanks Rejected Jeff Bezos’s Offer To Go To Space

Tom Hanks recently said in an interview that Jeff Bezos, the billionaire founder of Amazon, offered to fly him to space before William Shatner, but joked that he would have to pay.

Hanks appeared on ”Jimmy Kimmel Live!” where he was asked about rumours that Bezos offered to fly him to space before William Shatner. There, the Hollywood A-lister confirmed the rumour.

“And, you know, it costs, like 28 million bucks or something like that…and I”m doing good, Jimmy…I”m doing good” but he said he isn’t going to fork over that amount. Shatner reportedly did not have to pay.

Hanks, who famously played astronaut Jim Lovell in Ron Howard”s 1995 ”Apollo 13”, proceeded to jokingly “simulate” what the 12-minute experience would be like, and let”s just say Blue Origin would disagree