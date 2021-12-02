What’s Trending with Leslie & Scooter- You can stay in the McCallister house from ‘Home Alone’, Ben Affleck is opening up about his romance with Jennifer Lopez & MORE

The McCallister House from “Home Alone” Is Available to Rent on Airbnb

The McCallister residence from the first two “Home Alone” movies is going to be available through Airbnb, but for one night only.

The listing is for four people and will cost $25. Booking opens on Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. Eastern. The reservation listing will open on Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. Eastern to book for December 12th. Just like in the movie, the house is located in the suburbs of Chicago.

You’ll get to set booby traps, have some of Chicago’s finest pizza, meet Buzz’s tarantula, and watch the newest film in the franchise, “Home Sweet Home Alone”.

Oh, and you also get a “Home Alone” LEGO set. Airbnb will also be making a one-time donation to Chicago’s La Rabida Children’s Hospital.

Ben Affleck Says His Reunion with Jennifer Lopez Was “Beautiful”

Ben Affleck was asked to share the story behind his romantic reunion with J-Lo. . . but he was short on the details. He said, quote, “I can say that it’s definitely beautiful to me. And, you know, one of the things I really value across all facets of my life now is that it was handled in a way that reflected that.” He added, quote, “It’s a good story. It’s a great story. And, you know, maybe one day I’ll tell it. I’ll write it all out . . . and then I’ll light it on fire.” We LOVE these two!

Alec Baldwin says he ‘didn’t pull the trigger’ in fatal ‘Rust’ shooting

Alec Baldwin said he did not pull the trigger of the gun that killed a cinematographer on the movie set of Rust, while investigators in New Mexico zeroed in on how live ammunition may have found its way to the set. Baldwin, who was holding a gun he was told was safe when it went off, spoke in his first full interview about the Oct. 21 shooting.

“Well, the trigger wasn’t pulled. I didn’t pull the trigger,” the actor told ABC television journalist George Stephanopoulos, according to an excerpt released on Wednesday of the interview, which is to be broadcast on Thursday.

“I would never point a gun at anyone and pull a trigger at them. Never,” Baldwin added.

Baldwin, who was the star and also a producer on the low-budget Western, “went through in detail what happened on the set that day,” Stephanopoulos said on Wednesday on ABC’s Good Morning America show ahead of the broadcast.

