What’s Trending With Scooter and Jac – New Justin Bieber Album, Cardi B Responds To Grammys Backlash, Oscars Won’t Be Using Zoom & MORE

Who Would The World Pick To Defend Us All From An Alien Invasion? I’ll Give You A Hint… “I’ll Be Back”

A study of 2,000 British adults revealed the top 20 celebrities and public figures they believe would be best suited to deal with an alien invasion. Why they did this study you may ask? WELL have you seen the last year? Anything could happen at this point..

ARNOLD Schwarzenegger is the man we would choose to lead Earth in the event of an alien invasion, poll reveals. Will Smith was a close second to Arnie thanks to his ‘experience’ in dealing with the space creatures in his iconic role in ‘Independence Day’, and national treasure and animal expert Sir David Attenborough came third, followed by Bruce Willis and Tom Cruise. ‘Aliens’ actress Sigourney Weaver also made the cut along with ‘Star Wars’ hero Harrison Ford and ‘X-Files’ star Gillian Anderson.

Cardi B Says It’s Not Her Responsibility To Raise Your Children After Grammy’s Performance

Cardi B is not backing down in the face of continued complaints about her spicy performance of “WAP” at Sunday night’s Grammy Awards. After laughing off the pearl-clutching response on Fox News to her bump-n-grind routine with Megan Thee Stallion earlier this week, Cardi responded to Republican California gubernatorial candidate Errol Webber’s attempted takedown maneuver on Thursday.

After posting a video in which Cardi says “no, no, no” and appears to quickly cut off a playback of the explicit track when her two-year-old daughter Kulture walks into the room, the former cinematographer (American Promise) wrote, “She look embarrassed. This is how you know Cardi B knows right from wrong, yet STILL deliberately chooses to do wrong by girating and scissoring her WAP on national TV… in view of other people’s kids.”

Cardi had a very simple response to the Black GOP member who was trounced in his 2020 congressional race before joining the dozen Republicans trying to unseat democrat governor Gavin Newsom. “The Grammies are PG,” she tweeted. “That means parental guidance. Meaning is your job like it is to mine to my child to monitor what they watch. My performance was around 10 pm on a Sunday Your child should be in bed ready for school the next day why are they up watching Wap?”

The Oscars Won’t Have ANYONE Zooming In To The Award Show

The Oscars ceremony in April will be an intimate, in-person gathering, held without Zoom and limited to nominees, presenters and their guests, the producers said on Thursday.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, events to hand out the highest honors in the film industry will held at both the Union Station in downtown Los Angeles and the traditional home of the Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. All attendees will be tested and there will be a Covid-19 safety team on site throughout the evening on 25 April.

“There will not be an option to Zoom in for the show, We are going to great lengths to provide a safe and ENJOYABLE evening for all of you in person, as well as for all the millions of film fans around the world, and we feel the virtual thing will diminish those efforts.”

The producers said nominees and their guests would gather at a courtyard in the Union rail station, while other show elements would be held live inside the Dolby Theatre about 13km (8 miles) away. Normally, hundreds of the world’s top movie stars would gather in the 3,400-seat theatre for a live show preceded by a red carpet packed with photographers and camera crews.

Other awards shows in recent months have replaced the usual gatherings at gala dinners and on stage with pre-recorded appearances or virtual events or a combination. Television audiences have slumped, with the Golden Globes and the Grammys attracting the smallest numbers in decades.

Nominations for the Oscars were announced on Monday, with Mank leading the field with 10, followed by The Father, Black Panther story Judas and the Black Messiah, Minari, Nomadland, Promising Young Woman, Sound of Metal, and 1960s Vietnam war courtroom drama The Trial of the Chicago 7.

The show is taking place APRIL 25, 2021, 5:00 p.m. PDT

Justin Bieber Released His Highly Anticipated Album JUSTICE And We Love It!

Justin Bieber has released his album JUSTICE with SO many great songs on it!! Here are some of our fav!